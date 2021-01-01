Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City want Mbappe at any cost

Borussia Dortmund are considering a move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial should they sell Erling Haaland next summer, according to 90Min.

Haaland has a release clause in his contract that activates in the summer of 2022, with a host of top clubs ready to prise the Norwegian away from the Bundesliga club.

Should he move on then Dortmund may turn to Martial, who has found himself pushed down the Old Trafford pecking order following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.