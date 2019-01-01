Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Guardiola can leave Man City at end of season due to contract clause

Rakitic wants Juventus move in January
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has made Juventus his preferred destination in January, according to Calciomercato.
Juventus have been eager to sign the Croatia international since the summer and are still pursuing him.
While Inter are also in contention to sign him, Rakitic has decided it is Juve he wants, but the Turin side want to offload one of their current midfielders before making a move.
Guardiola can leave Man City this season
Club chiefs consider Pochettino as replacement
Pep Guardiola could leave Manchester City at the end of the season because of a clause in his contract.
Guardiola’s contract expires in 2021 but the Daily Mail reports he would be allowed to walk away a year early.
Man City's hierarchy are considering former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace the Spaniard should he leave in the summer.
Barcelona & Atletico eye AC Milan defender
Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are tracking AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli, Calciomercato says.
The 24-year-old defender has played every minute of Serie A football this season for Milan and has caught the attention of the Spanish giants.
But Milan do not want to let him go and hope to tie him down to a new deal.
Gordon not in Celtic contract talks
Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon says he is not in talks with the club over a new contract.
The Scotland international played on Thursday for the first time since September and his contract expires at the end of the season.
"I have not had any contact from Celtic, any offers, any talks whatsoever," he said after their Europa League defeat to Cluj. "I just want to play football and we will see how it progresses. But I have not spoken to them as yet."
Ancelotti free to join new club this season
No compensation due to Napoli after sacking Italian
Carlo Ancelotti is free to return to management this season as his next club will not have to pay compensation to Napoli.
The Italian was sacked by the Serie A side this week despite a 4-0 win over Genk which secured their spot in the knockout round of the Champions League.
And the Daily Mail claims he has hired an agency in London called Base Soccer to sort out his next move amid claims he could join Arsenal.