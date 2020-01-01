Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd join race for Real Madrid outcast Jovic

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Kolasinac nearing Leverkusen move

2020-09-30T00:00:14Z

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is close to sealing a move to Bayer Leverkusen, according to reports out of Germany

Kolasinac's salary was once seen as a stumbling block to the transfer but that issue has now been resolved. 

Man Utd join race for Real Madrid outcast Jovic

2020-09-29T22:55:50Z

The Red Devils look ready to pounce

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is set to leave the club on loan with Manchester United emerging as a possible destination, reports AS

Serie A clubs AC Milan, Inter and Roma have all also submitted firm proposals to take the Serbian on loan. 

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their attack and view Jovic as a cheaper option than Edinson Cavani, who has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford. 

Jovic's destination reportedly depends on which club can guarantee him the most game time this season. 

Dembele wants Barca stay

2020-09-29T22:40:00Z

Ousmane Dembele isn't interested in leaving Barcelona amid interest from Manchester United, claims Sky Deutschland via Inside Futbol

The winger is determined to turn his Camp Nou career around after being held back by injuries in recent seasons.

AC Milan want Nacho on loan

2020-09-29T22:25:00Z

AC Milan have proposed a loan deal for Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Serie A side are also trying to secure a loan for Manchester United's Diogo Dalot but the Red Devils are only interested in selling him permanently. 

Fulham to battle Spurs for Skriniar

2020-09-29T22:15:01Z

Fulham are hoping to beat Tottenham to the signing of Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar, reports The Sun

Spurs are in talks for the defender but the Cottagers believe they might be able to sneak in and claim his signature first. 