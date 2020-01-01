Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd contact Milan over Piatek

A scout was present to watch Moussa Dembele and Boubakary Soumare play for in the Coupe de Ligue on Tuesday night - according to France Football News.

Dembele was among the scorers as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw, before Lyon progressed to the final after winning a deciding penalty shootout 4-3.

Soumare has expressed a desire to remain at Lyon until at least the end of the season, but United still have time to launch a bid for Dembele before the winter transfer deadline.