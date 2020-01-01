Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd join race for Sarr

Zwolle loan out Dortmund youngster
Immanuel Pherai will join PEC Zwolle on loan for the upcoming season.— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 17, 2020
We wish him the best of luck! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/H6RQfCWqhx
Bilic desperate to bring Krovinovic bag to Baggies
Slaven Bilic would be 'very, very disappointed' if West Brom are unable to seal a return for former loanee star Filip Krovinovic from Benfica, per The Telegraph.
The former Croatia youth international joined the Baggies on a season-long deal last term and helped return them to the Premier League.
But his future remains up in the air back in Portugal and Bilic is desperate to bring the 25-year-old back to The Hawthorns.
Palace cool on Benrahma pursuit
Crystal Palace are expected to ease off their pursuit of Said Benrahma in order to find another goalscorer, claims The Sun.
The Algeria winger enjoyed his most prolific campaign with the boot last term as the Bees reached the Championship play-off final.
But Roy Hodgson reportedly wants to focus on bringing in another outright striker instead for the new season, having already added Michy Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea.
PSG out of Rose running
West Ham and Aston Villa are among the sides leading the chase to capture Danny Rose as the England man looks to leave Tottenham, says Le10Sport.
But the left-back will not be heading to Paris Saint-Germain, with the Ligue 1 club reportedly out of the running for his services.
Italian club Genoa remain linked and in discussions too for a move for the 30-year-old.
Man Utd join race for Sarr
The Red Devils have found a new target
Manchester United are looking at signing Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, reports the Independent.
Liverpool are also reportedly interested in the 22-year-old but the Red Devils are in a much better position to sign him as they fail to strike a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.
United have made initial contact with Watford about a possible deal for Sarr.
Brentford insist Raya off-limits for Arsenal
Brentford have turned down multiple bids from Arsenal for goalkeeper David Raya in the £10m (€11m/$13m) range, per The Guardian.
The Bees are refusing to budge on their stance that the 25-year-old is not for sale, despite the Gunners' overtures.
Mikel Arteta saw nominal number two Emiliano Martinez head to Aston Villa earlier this month, forcing the club into the market.