USMNT defender in the sights of West Brom
Wigan left-back Antonee Robinson is being pursued by West Brom, according to Express & Star.
The 22-year-old defender - who has seven caps for the USMNT - was reportedly close to joining AC Milan in January but the transfer fell through.
Robinson was on the books of Everton between 2015-19 but never made a league appearance.
Bellingham move to Dortmund stalls, Man Utd still in the race
Manchester United are still in the race for Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham with the midfielder's move to Dortmund hitting a snag.
Sport Bild reports that while the 16-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga club, a transfer fee has yet to be agreed with his Championship side.
Bellingham has excelled at the heart of Birmingham's midfield this season and went on a tour of Man Utd's home ground Old Trafford earlier this year while investigating his options.
Socceroo star Irvine to leave Hull City
Australian midfielder Jackson Irvine will leave Championship side Hull City after failing to agree a new contract.
The 27-year-old was among four players who have not renewed their deals and will not feature for the remainder of the season, the club announced.
Irvine - who has 34 caps for the Socceroos - has been at Hull City since 2017, making 112 appearances and scoring 10 goals.
Aston Villa put £80m price tag on Man Utd target Jack Grealish
The Red Devils will have to stump up a hefty amount to sign the Villa skipper
Aston Villa want at least £80 million ($100m) for their captain Jack Grealish, with Manchester United leading the race to sign the midfielder.
The Daily Mail reports the Midlands club have slapped the price tag on their star asset despite Red Devils executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward insisting transfer fees won't be as high after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Grealish has been a shining light for relegation-threatened Villa this season, scoring seven league goals and nabbing six assists.
Kouassi joins Bayern Munich on a free transfer after leaving PSG
France under-18 international Tanguy Kouassi will join Bayern Munich after choosing not to sign a professional contract with Paris Saint-Germain.
The 18-year-old will officially link up with Bundesliga champions in June and sign a five-year contract, according to Goal.
Kouassi, a defender who can also play in midfield, has made 13 appearances for the Parisians this season, scoring three goals.