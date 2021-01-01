Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Richarlison to replace Mbappe at PSG

Former Fiorentina defender Roncaglia heads to Cyprus
🔥 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 - 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗼 𝗦𝗲𝗯𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮́𝗻 𝗥𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗮𝗴𝗹𝗶𝗮 🔥— Aris Limassol 🟢⚪ (@aris_limassol) August 24, 2021
ΜΠΑΜ Μεγατόνων από την ομάδα μας όπου ανακοίνωσε την απόκτηση του Αργεντινού διεθνή ποδοσφαιριστή Facundo Sebastián Roncaglia. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/pYImuFxFL4
Tottenham hold informal Aouar talks
Tottenham have held informal talks with the representatives of Lyon forward Houssem Aouar, writes Sky Sports.
With two years left on his contract, however, he may wait to push for a move to a Champions League contender next summer.
Delaney negotiation breakthrough with Sevilla
#BVB - 🚨 Breakthrough in the negotiations between Borussia Dortmund and FC Sevilla on a Thomas Delaney transfer! Spanish reports are correct. The Danish midfielder is on his way now to Spain ✈️ Transfer fee will be €6m + add ons. ⚫️🟡@SPORT1— Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) August 24, 2021
Torreira agreement includes buy option
Fiorentina's agreement to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira on loan will include a £12.8 million ($18m) purchase option, reports Sky Sports.
Torreira spent the past season at Atletico Madrid, making 19 appearances in La Liga.
Aberdeen confirm Samuels loan from Wolves
🆕 | We are delighted to confirm the signing of Austin Samuels from @Wolves on a season long loan.— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 24, 2021
🔴 Welcome to Pittodrie @austsamuels9.
Richarlison to replace Mbappe at PSG (Eurosport)
The Everton attacker could be a last-minute solution
Richarlison is a leading option to replace Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain if Kylian Mbappe heads to Real Madrid this week, writes Eurosport.
The Brazilian forward has raised his international profile in recent months by playing well at the Copa America and Olympics.
PSG also have experience dealing with Everton as they took Moise Kean on loan last year and signed Idrissa Gueye from the Toffees in 2019.