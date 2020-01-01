Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane wants Real Madrid to sign Pogba this summer

Real Madrid won't try to sign Mbappe this summer
The in-demand attacker will be staying put
Real Madrid have accepted they won't be able to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe this year, according to L'Equipe.
PSG have previously stressed the French attacker isn't for sale with Los Blancos reportedly circling.
With Mbappe contracted in Paris until 2022, Real Madrid are now expected to make their move for Mbappe at the end of next season.
Ibrahimovic, Balotelli, Toure and Giovinco targeted by Vasco presidential hopeful
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mario Balotelli, Yaya Toure, Sebastian Giovinco and Alex Teixeira are among the potential signings being targeted by Vasco da Gama presidential candidate Luiz Roberto Leven Siano.
High-profile additions to the playing staff are among a number of ambitious proposals Leven, who hopes to gain control of the club at elections planned for November, has put forward to turn around the fortunes of a club that has struggled to pay wages this year.
As part of the 'Somamos' project he also hopes to bring in $400 million (£324 million) in six years, redevelop the Sao Januario and raise the capacity to 55,000, increase the membership base to record-breaking levels and purchase clubs in Europe and China to expand the Vasco brand.
AC Milan interested in Aurier
Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has attracted the interest of AC Milan, reports Calciomercato.
Spurs are reportedly keen to sell the 27-year-old this summer with the Rossoneri also scouting Aurier last summer but deciding against making an offer.
AC Milan may now try their luck with a bid for the defender but aren't expected to meet his current wage demands.
Liverpool in talks with Willian
Chelsea attacker Willian is in negotiations with Liverpool about a potential move to Anfield, according to Sport.
The Brazilian will be a free agent at the end of the season and has been holding out for a longer contract offer from the Blues.
Should they fail to agree on a new deal, the Reds appear ready to pounce with a 'favourable' contract being discussed.
Zidane wants Pogba this summer
The Frenchman may finally be on the move again
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants his club to sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba this summer, reports L'Equipe.
Los Blancos have long been linked with the French midfielder and the Red Devils are now expected to lower their initial asking price of €100 million ($108m).
While the coronavirus may make a transfer difficult this summer, Zidane seemingly doesn't want to wait another season to add Pogba to his side.
Defoe regrets West Ham exit
Jermain Defoe has described his decision to hand in a transfer request at West Ham in 2003 as a "massive regret".
Defoe began his professional career at West Ham in 1999, and after a brief loan spell at Bournemouth, managed to establish himself as the club's first-choice centre forward.
Unfortunately, the Hammers began to slip down the Premier League table in 2002-03, and were ultimately relegated after a 2-2 draw against Birmingham on the final day of the season.