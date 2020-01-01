Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to beat Chelsea in race for £120m Sancho

Chelsea can re-sign Ake for £40m
Montreal Impact sign Maciel from San Lorenzo
MLS side Montreal Impact have announced the signing of Emanuel Maciel on a free transfer.
The 22-year-old midfielder joins from Argentine outfit San Lorenzo as the two sides have worked out a strategic relationship that will likely see more players make the move to Montreal.
Long to sign new Southampton deal
Shane Long is expected to sign a new contract at Southampton after Danny Ings encouraged the club to offer him an extension.
The 33-year-old’s deal expires at the end of the season and he has been limited to 15 Premier League appearances this term, though he has played an important role in recent months.
Express Sport claims team-mate Ings has urged the Saints to tie him down and negotiations are expected to be wrapped up in the next few weeks.
Man Utd to swoop in for Maddison and Grealish
Red Devils could spend £160m on the English stars
Manchester United are willing to spend around £160 million ($207m) to sign Leicester City star James Maddison and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.
The Sun reports the Red Devils are lining up summer bids for the duo, even though Maddison is in talks to sign a new deal with the Foxes this season.
As Goal reported earlier this month, Grealish has already given the go-ahead for a move to Old Trafford.
Real Madrid eye Brozovic
Real Madrid are tracking Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Mundo Deportivo reports.
The 27-year-old has impressed for the Serie A side and Zinedine Zidane believes he would be a great addition to his midfield.
He could either partner Casemiro in the team or even take his place amid reports the Brazilian could be on his way out in the summer.
Chelsea prepare bid to bring Boga back
Chelsea are considering a bid to bring Jeremie Boga back to Stamford Bridge, according to Express Sport.
The 23-year-old has impressed with Sassuolo since moving to Italy in 2018, scoring seven times in 22 appearances in Serie A.
The Blues have the option to buy him back for just £12.7 million ($16m) and they are set to enter talks over a deal this week.
Man Utd to beat Chelsea to £120m Sancho signing
Premier League duo in race to land Dortmund winger
Manchester United believe they will beat Chelsea to the summer signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, The Mirror says.
The winger is wanted by several Premier League teams amid reports Dortmund are willing to offload him for the right fee.While the Blues have been heavily linked to the 19-year-old, United are confident of matching the £120 million ($155m) asking price and luring him to Old Trafford.