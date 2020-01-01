Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp contacts Traore over potential Liverpool move

Napoli and Inter lead chase for Osimhen
Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool face competition in the race to sign Victor Osimhen.
According to Le10 Sport, Napoli and Inter are currently leading the race to sign the Nigerian striker.
Osimhen is more convinced by Napoli's offer, which he feels would offer him more playing time than in the Premier League.
'Lautaro is not for sale'
Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio says that Lautaro Martinez is not for sale amid links to Barcelona.
Ausilio says any club that wishes to sign Lautaro must meet his release clause as Inter are unwilling to discuss deals for anything less.
Jones nears Luton return
Nathan Jones is close to taking over at Luton once again, reports the Telegraph.
Luton parted company with Graeme Jones last month and are now in advanced talks with Jones, who led the team from League One to the Championship in 2018.
Jones left the club for Stoke in January 2019, but has been out of management since being sacked by the club last November.
Klopp contacts Traore over potential Liverpool move
Jurgen Klopp has personally contacted Adama Traore over a potential move to Liverpool, reports TodoFichajes.
Talks between Liverpool and Wolves are in the advanced stages, with Klopp desperate to incorporate the star winger in preparation for Sadio Mane's potential departure.
Traore is open to a new challenge, having shined at Wolves this season.
France goalkeeper nears NWSL move
French goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi is in advanced negotiations with the Utah Royals, she told L'Equipe.
Bouhaddi has been with Lyon since 2009, making 166 appearances while earning 149 caps for her country.
"I am in very advanced discussions with the American franchise Utah Royals of Salt Lake City," she said. "It will surely be my future club if we manage to move forward in our negotiations."
Talks ongoing as PSG move for Alex Telles
Paris Saint-Germain are in pursuit of Porto star Alex Telles.
The French side has yet to complete a deal for the full-back, but sporting director Leonardo is hard at work negotiating with the Portuguese club and the Brazilian's representatives.