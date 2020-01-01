Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern offer €40m for Sane

boss Pep Guardiola says he may have to sell before he can bring in the central defender he wants, casting fresh doubts over the future of John Stones.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down football in March, the City boss was looking at bringing in one, or possibly even two new centre backs when the end-of-season transfer window opened in a bid to freshen up a squad that has struggled to maintain a challenge on leaders .

Following the departure of captain Vincent Kompany in the summer of 2019 and a failure to replace him coupled with a long-term injury to Aymeric Laporte, City's weaknesses at the back have been left exposed.

Read the full story here on Goal!