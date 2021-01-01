Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd line up Goretzka as Pogba replacement

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Goretzka Pogba GFX
Getty / Goal

Chelsea consider Hazard return (AS)

2021-07-21T22:55:40Z

The Belgian player has struggled to reproduce best form in Madrid

Chelsea are weighing up a sensational west London comeback for Eden Hazard, reports AS

Hazard has struggled to impress since leaving for Real Madrid and maintains a strong relationship with several Blues first-teamers, although the club would have to pay a hefty price to bring him back to the Premier League.

Eden Hazard Real Madrid
Getty

Villa keen on Bailey signing

2021-07-21T22:45:35Z

Aston Villa have turned their attentions towards Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey, claims the Sun

The 23-year-old could be available for £25 million ($34m) and would join ex-Norwich City man Emiliano Buendia in a new-look Villa attack for 2021-22.

PSG to move for Pogba (Marca)

2021-07-21T22:35:30Z

Paris Saint-Germain are desperate to add Manchester United ace Paul Pogba to their ranks this summer, reports Marca

The midfielder is close to Kylian Mbappe, and signing him could dissuade the young star from responding to Real Madrid's continued interest in his signature.

Spalletti determined to keep Koulibaly at Napoli

2021-07-21T22:25:14Z

Man Utd line up Goretzka as Pogba replacement (Sun)

2021-07-21T22:15:34Z

France midfielder once more the subject of exit talk

Manchester United are considering a cut-price bid for Leon Goretzka as Paul Pogba's potential heir at Old Trafford, reports the Sun

Goretzka is out of contract in June 2022, as is Pogba, who has shown little inclination to renew his United deal.

Goretzka Bayern 2020
Getty