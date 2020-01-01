Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Fernandes to Man Utd stalls over bonus payments

and are in talks over a swap deal involving Ivan Rakitic and Federico Bernardeschi, according to AS.

Juve are looking to strengthen their central midfield and view Rakitic, who has struggled for game time at Camp Nou this season, as a strong option.

The two sides had discussed such a deal in the summer but then-Barca manager Ernesto Valverde turned down the deal. With Quique Setien now in charge, the move could be back on.