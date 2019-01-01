Napoli ready €50m Lozano bid
Napoli are preparing a €50 million (£45m/$57m) offer for PSV star Hirving Lozano.
The Mexico international has been heavily linked with the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United over the last year thanks to his impressive performances for club and country.
But La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Napoli are hoping to pounce on the 23-year-old this summer by paying PSV €40m (£37m/$45m) up front with the rest in bonuses, while a five-year contract is waiting on Lozano's signature.
Tottenham make second Lo Celso bid
Tottenham will return with a new offer for Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso after seeing their first attempt knocked back , The Mirror says.
Spurs reportedly offered around £53 million ($67m) in their first bid to land the 23-year-old midfielder, who scored 16 goals in all competitions while on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.
Betis bought Lo Celso outright from PSG this summer but Spurs are hoping to convince them to let him go right away by going even higher, though the Spaniards may hold out for the £89m ($113m) in his release clause.
PSG set to complete De Ligt signing
Agent Mino Raiola in Paris this week to finalise deal
Paris Saint-Germain expect to wrap up the signing of Matthijs de Ligt this week, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports.
The 19-year-old Ajax captain has been courted by Barcelona, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Juventus during his rise to stardom in Amsterdam, but the French champions have now moved into pole position in the race to sign him.
His agent, Mino Raiola, will meet with PSG director Antero Henrique this week to finalise a deal and put an end to the saga.
Chelsea try to convince Sarri to stay
Chelsea are trying to convince Maurizio Sarri to reject an offer from Juventus and stay at Stamford Bridge.
The Italian is being lined up to replace Massimiliano Allegri at the helm of the Serie A champions this summer.
But The Sun says Chelsea are not ready to let the 60-year-old go after he delivered the Europa League trophy and will make one last attempt to persuade him to reject a return to his homeland,
Wan-Bissaka asks Palace to let him join Man Utd
Aaron Wan-Bissaka has told Crystal Palace that he wants to join Manchester United, The Sun reports.
United are reportedly lining up another bid after the Selhurst Park side rejected their initial offer for the right-back, whose contract runs until 2022.
But the 21-year-old has been dreaming of a move to Old Trafford and hopes Palace will let him go this summer.