Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Khedira attracting Arsenal interest

Chelsea look to hijack Arsenal's Zaha deal
The Ivory Coast winger is the main target for a number of Premier League clubs
Chelsea are looking to hijack Arsenal's move for Wilfried Zaha, while Everton are still in the mix, reports The Telegraph.
The Blues are under a two-window transfer ban, but would look to complete a deal for the Crystal Palace winger after the end of the coming season.
The 27-year-old is said to be aware of their interest in him, although they have yet to make a concrete offer to the Eagles.
Arsenal have already tabled a bid worth £40 million ($50m) for the player which was swiftly rejected by his current club, who are looking to hold out for £80m ($100m).
West Brom agree £3m fee for Sawyers
West Brom have agreed a £3m fee with Brentford for midfielder Romaine Sawyers, according to Sky Sports News.
The 27-year-old is now reportedly due to undergo a medical with the Baggies on Friday ahead of the move being finalised.
The Championship side have seemingly beaten off competition from Celtic to land the midfielder, who currently has one year left on his deal with Brentford.
Willian handed new deal by Chelsea
Chelsea have handed Willian a contract extension, reports The Daily Express.
Blues manager Frank Lampard had previously intended to assess the Brazilian before deciding on his future, but the club's transfer ban has forced their hand and resulted in the 30-year-old being awarded a new deal.
Willian originally had one year remaining on his contract and has been the subject of interest from Barcelona and Paris-Saint Germain this summer.
Khedira attracting Arsenal interest
The Germany international has a number of top European clubs in pursuit of his services
Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is attracting interest from a number of clubs, with Arsenal touted as a potential destination, reports Gianlucadimarzio.com.
The 32-year-old is also a target for Fiorentina and Valencia while Wolves have been linked with a surprise move for the Germany international.
Juventus are open to selling a group of players this summer, and Khedira is likely to be one of them having made just 10 Serie A appearances last season.
Chicharito uninterested in MLS move
The Mexican will not be moving Stateside in the immediate future
West Ham United forward Javier Hernandez is not interested in a move to MLS, reports ESPN FC.
The 31-year-old is a reported target for various MLS clubs, as well as Flamengo and Fiorentina, but is not willing to move to the United States at this point in his career.
Mexico's all-time top-scorer faces competition at the Hammers this season with their recent £40 million ($50m) signing of Eintracht Frankfurt Sebstien Haller, although Hernandez has been handed the number nine shirt by manager Manuel Pellegrini.
Roma legend De Rossi joins Boca Juniors
The former Italy international has made the first move of his club career
Roma legend Daniele de Rossi has made Boca Juniors the second club of his career after departing the Giallorossi.
The 36-year-old made over 600 appearances for the Serie A club over the course of 19 years, making him their second-most capped player of all-time behind former team-mate Francesco Totti.
The former Italy international has signed a short-term deal with Boca Juniors, who have beaten both Parma and MLS side LAFC to his signature.
Atletico CEO opens door for James to cross Madrid divide
The Colombian now has both Atletico and Napoli in hot pursuit
Atletico Madrid CEO Gil Marin has opened the door to the possibility of James Rodriguez swapping Los Blancos for Los Rojiblancos this summer, reports ESPN (via AS.com).
The Colombian has been strongly linked with a move to Napoli, where he would reunite with former boss Carlo Ancelotti, but Atletico could have a say in James' next move.
"I know that our coach likes him. I know that James does not want to continue in Real Madrid, but there have to be many circumstances to make it possible," said Marin.
"It would be very nice."