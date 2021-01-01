Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG lead Messi scramble

The club seem a long-shot for his signature, but the move hasn't been ruled out

Manchester City haven't ruled out a move for Lionel Messi, writes the Manchester Evening News.

Their interest comes in the immediate aftermath of their signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, but it has been reported that they have enough financial muscle to pull off a second big move (though Harry Kane had been the main target).

PSG are also said to be heavily involved in the race for Messi and likely lead the way as it stands.