Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG to revive interest in Alli

Juve offered Ozil five times
Juventus have been offered Mesut Ozil five times in recent years, according to Calcio Mercato.
But the Bianconeri have turned down any move for the Arsenal man owing to his wages.
Ozil is expected to leave the Emirates Stadium in the new year after being frozen out by Mikel Arteta.
Blades consider Davies move
Sheffield United are mulling over a move for Preston defender Ben Davies, says Sky Sports News.
The left-footed centre-back is entering the final six months of his deal at Deepdale and would plug a much-needed gap for the Blades.
Bournemouth came close to hammering out a deal for Davies but were unable to ahead of the new campaign.
Glory bring in Japan man Ota
Perth Glory have agreed a deal for Nagoya Grampus man Kosuke Ota, says The World Game.
The defender, a Japan international, will head to the A-League as he looks to bolster his prospects in the final years of his career.
The 33-year-old previously spent two spells with FC Tokyo, as well as with Vitesse in the Eredivisie.
Eriksen faces pay cut to seal Premier League return
Denmark star out of favour in Serie A
Inter man Christian Eriksen will have to take a pay cut if he hopes to reignite his career in the Premier League, says the Telegraph.
The Denmark star has fallen out of favour with Antonio Conte and is playing a minimal role at the Serie A outfit.
He has been linked with a return to England, where he built his reputation at Tottenham - but he would face a major wage reduction, given the tax breaks available in Italy in comparison.
Glory release defender Grant
Perth Glory have released defender Alex Grant to seek new pastures abroad, the club has confirmed.
The former Australia youth international - who was born in Manchester - joined in 2015 from Stoke.
He played 86 games in the A-League for the club, helping them to finish as 2018–19 premiers.
Brisbane sign Japan-capped striker Kudo
新たな日本人選手が、ブリスベンへ向かっています。— Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) December 10, 2020
Another @JFA star is on his way to Brisbane 🇯🇵 Introducing our new #9, @masatokudo9.
👉 https://t.co/27syMy0w8k#ForTheCrest pic.twitter.com/Q30v4GfS8I
Potter denies suggestions Duffy loan could be cut short
Brighton boss Graham Potter has denied talk that Shane Duffy could be recaled early from his spell with Celtic, via The Argus.
The defender has headed north from the south coast to Scotland this year on a season-long loan.
He has struggled in recent weeks, but the Seagulls boss says there are no plans to bring him back from Glasgow.
Barcelona insist Todibo won't return early
Barcelona insist that the club will not take Jean-Clair Todibo back from Benfica, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Benfica have made it clear that they want to return the defender as he has not met expectations.
However, even with Gerard Pique's injury, the Catalan club doesn't want the defender back.
Mourinho admits that Alli is 'not a happy player'
Jose Mourinho admitted that Dele Alli must not be happy with his role as a substitute with Tottenham.
The midfielder has been linked with a departure, with PSG among the clubs reportedly interested.
Dos Santos bound for Toluca
Giovani dos Santos is bound for Toluca, reports TodoFichajes.com.
The former Barcelona attacker joined Cruz Azul a year-and-a-half ago but has struggled to get into Miguel Herrera's lineup.
Dos Santos could head to Toluca to seal a first-team place with negotiations already underway.
Bayern lead Kamara chase
Bayern Munich are eyeing a summer move for Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara, reports Sky Germany.
The European champions held internal talks about the 21-year-old last summer where it was decided to wait until 2021 before making a formal bid.
Kamara's ability to play both midfield and defence is particularly attractive to Bayern, with the futures of the likes of David Alaba, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez uncertain.
Arsenal face battle for Szoboszlai
Arsenal are ready to make a move for Red Bull Salzburg forward Dominik Szoboszlai in January, but face stiff competition for his signature, according to Sky Sports.
The 20-year-old is considering whether to leave Salzburg next month following their exit from the Champions League, with the Gunners and RB Leipzig potential destinations.
However, Szoboszlai may choose to remain in Austria until the summer amid rumours Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are keen on making a move at the end of the season.
Smith eyes attacking reinforcements
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is ready to target a striker in January as back up to Ollie Watkins if Wesley doesn't fully recover in time for the second half of the campaign, reports the Mail.
The Brazilian is back in light training after 11 months out with cruciate and medial knee ligament damage, but it remains to be seen how quickly he can get himself up to full speed.
If his rehabilitation spills well into the new year then Smith is ready to enter the winter market.
Juve turned down Rabiot-Digne swap
Juventus rejected a swap deal from Everton last summer involving Adrien Rabiot and Lucas Digne, according to Calciomercato.
Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly a big admirer of Rabiot and was prepared to offer his fellow Frenchman Digne in exchange in order to bring the midfielder to Goodison Park.
Rabiot had been out of favour under previous head coach Maurizio Sarri, but current boss Andrea Pirlo is a big fan of the 25-year-old and had no intention of letting him leave Turin.
PSG to revive interest in Alli
England international has struggled for game time in north London
Paris Saint-Germain are to revive their interest in Tottenham's Dele Alli in January, reports the Mail.
The French champions made a number of loan offers for the England international over the summer but Spurs were not interested in letting him go.
However, Alli remains way down the pecking order in north London and has started just once in the Premier League all season, offering encouragement to PSG that a fresh bid in January will be more successful.