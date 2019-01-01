wonderkid Ansu Fati is to be granted a Spanish passport on Friday, according to AS.

The 16-year-old, who has burst onto the scene in Lionel Messi's absence this season, was born in Guinea-Bissau but will be nationalised as Spanish by the Council of Ministers this week.

The process was begun several months ago, with the intention of allowing Fati to represent in October's Under-17 World Cup.