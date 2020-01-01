Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City given new Messi hope

Man City given new Messi hope
Argentine star reacted furiously to reception upon landing in Barcelona
Lionel Messi's furious airport outburst has given Manchester City new hope of signing the Barcelona star, claims the Express.
The Argentina captain stated he was "tired of always being the problem" at Camp Nou after returning from international duty, suggesting that his frustration remains despite withdrawing his request to leave over the summer.
Racing Murcia want to sign Barcelona legend Eto'o
Racing de Murcia president Morris Pagniello has confirmed ongoing talks to bring former Barcelona and Inter striker Samuel Eto’o to the Spanish third division.
The Cameroon legend retired from football in September 2019, after spending a year at Qatar SC but he could make a surprise return to the pitch to help Antonio Pedreno's side ahead of their Copa del Rey outing against Levante on December 16.
According to the club president, the deal is at a ’50-50’ level with support from their sponsors, and a decision on the transfer would be made in the coming days.
Rooney sets conditions before taking Derby job
Wayne Rooney wants assurances Derby County are willing to spend in January before taking over as manager, reports the Daily Mail.
The ex-Manchester United striker is currently part of an interim management team following Phillip Cocu's sacking and is in the running to take the job on a permanent basis.
Spezia hold contract talks with Gyesi
Spezia have opened contract negotiations with Emmanuel Gyasi, reports Ghanasoccernet.
The forward has been in impressive form in Serie A, leading the club to consider extending his current deal which expires in June 2021.
Ter Stegen urges 'special' Messi to stay at Barcelona
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has professed his hope that Lionel Messi can be persuaded to pen a new deal to keep him at Camp Nou for the foreseeable future.
The Blaugrana skipper could be heading to new pastures at the conclusion of the current campaign following a protracted, public fight over his future leading into the 2020-21 season.
Though the Argentine is committed for the rest of the term following his thwarted attempts to seal an early release, many expect the striker to be straight out of the door once his deal is up, with a potential Pep Guardiola reunion at Manchester City one mooted option.