Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Milan to meet Raiola for Ibrahimovic

forward Matej Vydra is set to join Championship side Leeds in January with a move already agreed, according to Mondo Udinese.

The 27-year-old, a reliable goalscorer in the second tier, has struggled to make an impact with the Clarets and has only two goals to show for his 22 appearances.

If the move does go ahead, the Czech international would provide competition up front for striking duo Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah