Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to reward Fernandes with bumper new contract

Leonardo shoots down Neymar's Messi plea
Sporting director Leonardo has played down speculation linking Paris Saint-Germain with a sensational move for Lionel Messi.
The 32-year-old’s future is the subject of intense scrutiny as it looks increasingly likely he will move on from Barcelona in the summer.
Messi is into the final year of his contract at Camp Nou and, having expressed his desire to leave earlier this year, it seems a new deal is unlikely, meaning he would be able to leave on a free transfer.
Red Devils to trigger Lingard extension
Manchester United will trigger a one-year extension in Jesse Lingard's contract despite his lack of regular first-team football, according to the Star.
The 27-year-old, who has been linked with a host of clubs including Everton, Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers, is out of contract at the end of the season and so would be available on a free.
United see no long-term future for Lingard at Old Trafford but will trigger the option on his contract anyway to ensure they receive a fee for the England international.
Magpies eye Dons striker
Newcastle are interested in signing Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove, according to the Scottish Sun.
Toon boss Steve Bruce is keen to bringing in a target man striker to act as cover for Callum Wilson and has turned his attentions to the 24-year-old.
Cosgrove scored 23 goals for Aberdeen last season but has endured an injury-hit campaign this time around, scoring once in seven appearances so far.
PSG making progress with Mbappe contract talks
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has revealed the club is making progress as they look to tie Kylian Mbappe down to a new deal.
The 21-year-old's current contract expires in 2022 with PSG eager to secure an extension to ward off interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.
While there was some doubt over whether Mbappe would remain in Paris , the Ligue 1 giants are making headway with their star attacker as talks continue heading into the new year.
Setien lined up for Betis return
Quique Setien is being lined up for a return to Real Betis with Manuel Pellegrini under pressure after a poor start to the season, according to Todofichajes.
Pellegrini only took over at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in the summer but has lost seven out of 11 matches in charge to sit 16th in the table.
Setien, who previously managed Betis between 2017 and 2019, has been out of work since he was sacked by Barca after their 8-2 Champions League thrashing by Bayern Munich in August.
Fernandes set for bumper new contract
Red Devils keen to ward off Barca and Real interest
Manchester United are set to offer Bruno Fernandes a new deal that will double his wages in order to fend off interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to the Mirror.
The 26-year-old has excelled for the Red Devils since joining from Sporting in January, scoring 22 goals and registering 14 assists in just 37 appearances.
That sparkling form has attracted the interest of Real and Barca, though United hope the offer of fresh terms, worth around £200,000 a week, will be enough to keep the Portugal international at Old Trafford.