Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and Inter eye James

Plymouth sack Adams
Plymouth Argyle have announced manager Derek Adams has been relieved of his position despite the club being able to avoid relegation from League One next weekend.
A statement read: "The club would like to place on record its sincere gratitude to Derek, not only for his hard work and dedication in his management of the team, but also for his wider input into the club during four challenging and often exciting seasons."
Davies to pen four-year Everton deal
Everton midfielder Tom Davies is set to sign a contract extension until 2023, claims The Times journalist Paul Joyce.
Davies has been a bit-part player for the Toffees this term, only making 16 Premier League appearances.
Warnock says he will leave Cardiff for free
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says he will not take a penny of compensation if the club wants to sack him, reports The Telegraph.
The Bluebirds face a difficult task to avoid relegation from the Premier League after slipping to defeat against Fulham on Saturday.
Man Utd and Inter eye James
Manchester United and Inter are interested in signing Colombia star James Rodriguez this summer, according to Don Balon.
James is set to return to Real Madrid after his loan at Bayern Munich expires, with Niko Kovac reportedly unwilling to keep the 27-year-old at the Allianz Arena.
The former Porto man is apparently interested in remaining at Real but Zinedine Zidane will have the final say on his future at the club.
Man City plot €70m signing
Manchester City are willing to trigger the €70 million release clause of Atletico Madrid's Rodri, claims Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.
The 22-year-old has impressed for Diego Simeone's side this term, making 31 La Liga appearances.