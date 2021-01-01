Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Xavi wants Coman at Barcelona

Pep Guardiola believes Barcelona legend Xavi is ready to take charge of the club, saying his former teammate has more managerial experience than he did when he took the job.

The Manchester City boss was asked about the prospect of his fellow Camp Nou legend being put in charge of the struggling Catalan side following Ronald Koeman's dismissal earlier this week.

While Guardiola refused to be drawn on who would succeed the Dutchman, he noted that he had no doubts over Xavi's aptitude for the job - and that he hopes the club can find their old form.

