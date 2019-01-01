Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG eye Liverpool's Mane as Neymar replacement

Napoli agree Gattuso deal with Ancelotti on brink
Napoli have agreed a deal for Gennaro Gattuso to take over as manager should the club sack Carlo Ancelotti, according to Calciomercato.
Ancelotti's position has been in increasing doubt over recent weeks after a run of inconsistent results and president Aurelio De Laurentiis has responded by agreeing an 18-month deal with Gattuso.
Ancelotti could yet stay in the job, but it will take a convincing win against Genk in the Champions League on Tuesday as well as the full support of the players.
PSG eye Mane as Neymar replacement
Senegal forward a prime target for French champions
Paris Saint-Germain have identified Liverpool's Sadio Mane as a replacement for Neymar should the Brazilian leave next summer, according to France Football via Mundo Deportivo.
Neymar has been unsettled in the French capital over recent months and is reportedly still keen on a return to former club Barcelona.
Should the 27-year-old leave then Mane is seen as a prime target, though Liverpool would not even consider bids of less than €100 million (£84m/$111m).
Bayern and City eye Rangers youngster
Bayern Munich and Manchester City are monitoring the progress of Rangers teenager Kai Kennedy, reports the Daily Record.
The 17-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for the club but has impressed for their youth sides and regularly trains with Steven Gerrard's senior squad.
His progress has not gone unoticed by Bayern and City, with Rangers keen for the youngster to sign an extension to his current contract which expires in 2021.
Benitez rules out PL return for now
Rafael Benitez says there is “no chance” he will return to the Premier League until at least the end of his contract with Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang in 2021.
The Spaniard only moved to Dalian Yifang in July having left Newcastle after the expiry of his contract on Tyneside, but that has not stopped the former Liverpool boss being linked with managerial vacancies at Arsenal and Everton.
Man City to rival Chelsea for Ake
Duo set to go head-to-head for defender next month
Manchester City are planning a January move for Bournemouth's Nathan Ake, despite a clause in his contract putting Chelsea in pole position for his signature, reports Sky Sports.
Chelsea inserted a £40m ($52m) buy-back clause in the deal that saw Ake join the Cherries on a permanent transfer in the summer of 2017.
The Blues could look to activate that clause in January now their transfer ban has been lifted, though City are also in the hunt as they look to shore up a backline that has struggled in the absence of the departed Vincent Kompany and injured Aymeric Laporte.