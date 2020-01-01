Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve & Inter want €30m Emerson

Dortmund hoping to keep Hakimi
Borussia Dortmund are prepared to be patient as they look to bring Achraf Hakimi back to the club once his loan from Real Madrid expires.
Sebastian Kehl, Dortmund’s former captain now working as the head of their player licensing department, has reiterated his desire to see Hakimi remain at the club.
His current two-year loan deal is up at the end of the season and, as things stand, he is set to return to Madrid.
Nice circling for Lyon youngster Gouiri
Juve & Inter want €30m Emerson from Chelsea
Juve move could spell the end for Sandro
Juventus could be willing to spend €30 million (£27m/$34m) to land Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri, claim Calcio Mercato.
Such a move would likely see Alex Sandro on his way out of Turin.
Inter are also linked with a move, with former Blues boss Antonio Conte an admirer of the 25-year-old Italy international.
Wolves in talks with China international
Wolves are in talks with Espanyol forward Wu Lei, report Marca.
The 28-year-old is out of contract in January next year, and has scored seven goals in 38 games for the relegation-threatened La Liga side this season.
He also played in both legs of Espanyol's Europa League defeat to Wolves, which the Premier League side won 6-3 on aggregate.
'Liverpool may regret snubbing Werner'
Liverpool may well live to regret passing up the opportuntiy to sign Timo Werner, according to former Reds defender Jamie Carragher.
Read the full story here on Goal!
Bayern & Dortmund eye Kouassi
Paris Saint-Germain youngster Tanguy Kouassi could be heading to the Bundesliga, according to Le10Sport.
The talented teenage defender is set to leave Paris at the end of is month, with a number of clubs interested.
Now, it is claimed Borussia Dortmund have the lead in the race to sign him, with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also linked.