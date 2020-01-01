Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid boss Zidane wants Bale sold this summer

Traore in talks with Hatayspor
Monaco midfielder Adama Traore is in talks to join Turkish side Hatayspor.
The 25-year-old joined the Ligue 1 side in 2015 and has been sent on loan three times, but could be set for a move to the Super Lig.
Adama Traoré (#Monaco) pourrait rejoindre le club turc de Hatayspor. Discussions en cours. #mercato @goal— Benjamin Quarez (@B_Quarez) September 7, 2020
Pipa leaves Espanyol for Huddersfield
📝 #htafc has completed the permanent transfer of Spanish Under-21 international defender Pipa from Spanish club @RCDEspanyol!— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) September 7, 2020
He's put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract that runs until at least 2023.
Full details ⏬https://t.co/ujq8rZMJGf
Quaresma signs for Vitoria Guimaraes
The 36-year-old was in Turkey with Kasimpasa but has returned to his homeland on a two-year contract.
Long Live the KING 👑— Vitória Sport Clube (@VitoriaSC1922) September 7, 2020
A Dinastia 𝕼uaresma começa agora 🐎
@07RQuaresma pic.twitter.com/9XoMungfDq
Atlanta sell $18m Martinez to Al-Nassr
Atlanta United have announced that midfielder Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez has been sold to Al-Nassr of the Saudi Pro League.
Atlanta will receive $18m (£14m) in the deal, earning a profit on the midfielder after a season-and-a-half stay in MLS.
Ampadu joins Sheffield United on loan from Chelsea
Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu has joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan.
The player, who turns 20 next week, has had the chance to train in front of Frank Lampard ahead of the new season and recently played in a friendly against Brighton, but Chris Wilder's side have offered him more first-team chances than he would have received at Chelsea.Read more on Goal!
Bristol bring in Brunt
Bristol City have announced the signing of Chris Brunt.
The 35-year-old winger's 13-year spell at West Bromwich Albion came to an end this summer after their promotion to the Premier League and he will remain in the Championship.
🆙 3 promotions to the Premier League.— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) September 7, 2020
⚽️ 269 Premier League appearances
💚 65 appearances for Northern Ireland
Welcome to Ashton Gate Chris! 👋
Aston Villa make second bid for Arsenal goalkeeper Martinez
Aston Villa have made an improved offer for Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old is looking for a move as he hopes to become a first-team regular next season, but is unlikely to displace Bernd Leno.
The Gunners are demanding £20 million ($26m) for him and Villa are said to be closer to that figure with their latest bid.
Everton complete £22m James signing
Everton have confirmed the signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid for a reported £22 million ($29m) fee.
The Colombia international has signed a two-year contract with an option for a third as he reunites with Carlo Ancelotti, who brought him to Madrid in 2014.Read the full story on Goal!
Barcelona open talks for Memphis
Lyon have opened talks with Barcelona over the sale of Memphis Depay, RMC reports.
While OL do not want the Netherlands star to depart, they don't want to lose him on a free transfer next summer when his contract is up.
Lichaj makes move to Turkey
Former Hull City defender Eric Lichaj has moved to Turkish outfit Fatih Karagumruk.
Eric Lichaj Karagümrük’te!— Fatih Karagümrük SK (@karagumruk_sk) September 7, 2020
Karagümrük’te transfer durmuyor!
Takımımız, Amerika Birleşik Devletleri doğumlu Eric Lichaj’ı kadrosuna kattı! pic.twitter.com/C0VUXaA3Kd
Chelsea wonderkid Ampadu set to join Sheffield United on a season-long loan deal
Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu is set to join Sheffield United on a season-long loan having completed his medical on Monday ahead of a formal announcement.
Aston Villa plot bid for £20m Brewster
Aston Villa are hoping to sign Rhian Brewster from Liverpool, says The Sun.
The Reds reportedly value the 20-year-old striker at £20 million and Villa boss Dean Smith is eager to land him.
Newcastle complete Fraser signing
Newcastle have completed the signing of Ryan Fraser on a free transfer.
The Scotland international left Bournemouth at the end of last season after his contract expired and has signed a five-year deal with Steve Bruce's side.Read the full story on Goal!
Barcelona prepare first offer for Depay
Lyon holding out for €30m for Dutch attacker
Barcelona are lining up their first official bid for Lyon star Memphis Depay, L'Equipe claims.
The Ligue 1 side are demanding around €30 million (£27m/$35m) for the Netherlands winger, who is in the final year of his contract.
Chelsea pushing to complete Mendy signing
Chelsea are pushing to completing a deal that will see Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
With a desire to complete a deal this week, they are willing to push for any fee up to €28m before bonuses in order to reach an agreement.
Leverkusen target Draxler
Bayer Leverkusen are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler, Le 10 Sport says.
The Germany international is expected to leave the French champions this summer and is the subject of interest from Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin.
But Leverkusen could enter the race after selling Kai Havertz to Chelsea, though they are also eyeing Sassuolo's Jeremie Boga.
Burnley demand £50m for Tarkowski
West Ham have been told they will have to pay £50 million if they want to sign James Tarkowski from Burnley.
The Hammers have already had a bid worth £27m turned down and Sky Sports says they will have to pay almost double that to convince Burnley to sell.
Kolarov undergoes Inter medical
Aleksandar Kolarov is in Milan to undergo a medical before completing a move to Inter, Sky Sport in Italy reports.
The 34-year-old full-back will join the San Siro outfit from Roma, where he has spent the last three years, in a move worth an initial €1 million with up to €500,000 to follow in bonuses.
Man Utd struggling to offload fringe players
Manchester United are finding it difficult to offload those deemed surplus to requirements, reports ESPN.
The Red Devils are keen to find buyers for Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Andreas Pereira and Sergio Romero but are struggling to identify suitors willing to take on big wages.
‘Man City need Messi to stop Liverpool’
Manchester City needed to sign Lionel Messi in order to catch Liverpool, claims Danny Murphy, with the Reds considered to be title favourites again in 2020-21 after a stunning transfer saga in Barcelona.
The former Liverpool midfielder told the Daily Mail: "Messi at City could have been a total game-changer in the title race because he’s the best player that ever lived."
Inter put Eriksen up for sale
Christian Eriksen has been transfer listed by Inter just eight months into his time at San Siro, claims the Daily Mail.
The Danish moved to Italy from Tottenham in the January window, but could now be offloaded before the summer deadline passes after failing to find a spark in Milan.
Blades bidding to win Ampadu race
Sheffield United are set to win the race for Ethan Ampadu and take the Chelsea youngster on a season-long loan.
The Sun reports that the Blades are set to take the versatile Wales international on a deal that will see him spend the 2020-21 campaign at Bramall Lane.
Man Utd planning three more signings
Manchester United are hoping to add three more fresh faces to their ranks before the next deadline passes, claims the Manchester Evening News.
Donny van de Beek has been the only arrival at Old Trafford so far this summer, but the Red Devils are pursuing other options - with Jadon Sancho still a top target.
Barcelona want Thiago, not Wijnaldum
James close to completing Everton switch
James Rodriguez is, according to the Daily Mail, in Liverpool to tie up his move to Everton.
The Colombian playmaker has been looking for a way out of Real Madrid for some time and is now set to be reunited with former Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.
Chelsea loan Uwakwe to Accrington
✍️ #asfc have today completed the signing of @Tariq_uwakwe from @ChelseaFC on a season-long loan.— Accrington Stanley FC (@ASFCofficial) September 7, 2020
The 20-year-old can operate both centrally or as a wide midfielder.
➡️ https://t.co/ft2Tda4Vju pic.twitter.com/OsQAnxk11R
Villarreal target Spurs defender Foyth
Villarreal have identified Tottenham defender Juan Foyth as a transfer target - according to AS.
The Yellow Submarine wish to bring in the Portuguese on a permanent deal, but Spurs are only willing to consider a loan agreement.
Villarreal intend to keep trying to push through a transfer in the coming weeks, with Foyth currently way down the pecking order at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho.
Sampdoria & Fiorentina chasing Taarabt
Sampdoria and Fiorentina are both chasing the signature of Benfica winger Adel Taarabt - according to O Jogo.
Zenit Saint Petersburg and Olympiacos are also interested in the 31-year-old, who still has two years left to run on his current contract at Estádio da Luz.
Taarabt scored once in 24 Primeira Liga games for Benfica last season.
Chelsea winger Kenedy closing in on Granada move
Chelsea winger Kenedy is on the verge of joining La Liga outfit Granada - according to The Athletic.
The 24-year-old will spend the upcoming campaign on loan at Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes subject to a medical on Monday.
Kenedy spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Getafe, where he scored once in 19 La Liga games.
Newcastle wrap up Wilson deal
✍️ #NUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Callum Wilson from @afcbournemouth on a four-year deal!— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 7, 2020
Welcome, Callum! 🙌
Ojo loaned out by Liverpool
Sheyi Ojo has joined @CardiffCityFC on a season-long loan deal, subject to international clearance.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 7, 2020
Good luck for the season ahead, Ojo 🙌
Angelino set for another loan spell at RB Leipzig
Manchester City full-back Angelino is set for another loan spell at RB Leipzig - according to Kicker.
The German outfit will sign the 23-year-old on a season-long loan with the obligation to buy in a deal which could end up being worth a total of €20 million (£18m/$24m).
Leipzig are going to hand Angelino a four-year contract next summer, with City happy to sanction his departure ahead of their latest campaign.
Real Madrid boss Zidane wants Bale sold this summer
Welsh winger's Santiago Bernabeu journey nearing it's end
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants Gareth Bale sold this summer - according to Marca.
The relationship between the pair has completely broken down, to the point where the club now has no choice but to offload the Welshman.
However, Madrid have yet to receive any formal offers for Bale, who recently revealed that he was blocked from leaving the club last summer.
Barbieri set to undergo Juve medical
#Juventus: visite mediche in corso per Tommaso #Barbieri preso dal Novara // Barbieri is in Turin to undergo his medical with Juve ⚪️⚫️@GoalItalia pic.twitter.com/8FTIM2SOQu— Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) September 7, 2020
‘Man Utd a better fit for Van de Beek than Spanish football’
Donny van de Beek has been told that “English football suits him better than Spanish football”, with Wesley Sneijder of the opinion that Manchester United have landed a “complete player”.
Sneijder told Voetbal International: "Manchester United is a fantastic club and I think he is a better fit there too. English football suits him better than Spanish football."
Villa end interest in Wilson
Aston Villa have, according to the Express and Star, ended their interest in Callum Wilson and will be turning their attention elsewhere.
Dean Smith remains keen on adding another striker to his ranks but will not be bowing to Bournemouth's demands when it comes to an England international.
Arsenal see Aouar bid knocked back
Arsenal have failed in a bid for Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar, reports RMC Sport.
The Gunners are said to have seen a player-plus-cash offer for the highly-rated 22-year-old knocked back.
Newcastle target Brewster & Nketiah
Newcastle have turned their attention to Rhian Brewster and Eddie Nketiah, claims The Telegraph.
The Magpies have given up on Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson and are now exploring potential deals with Liverpool and Arsenal.
Donnarumma demanding bumper new Milan contract
AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is demanding a bumper new contract - according to Corriere della Sera via 90min.
The 21-year-old will commit to fresh terms with the Rossoneri if they agree to increase his wage packet to €10 million-per-year.
Donnarumma, whose current deal expires in the summer of 2021, has been heavily linked with Chelsea in recent months.
Barca willing to sell Semedo
Barcelona are willing to sanction Nelson Semedo's departure this summer - according to Catalunya Radio.
The Blaugrana will allow the 26-year-old to leave if a suitable offer if forthcoming, having been in contact with his agent Jorge Mendes.
Semedo featured in 32 La Liga matches for Barca last season, scoring once.
Liverpool set to loan Ojo to Cardiff
Liverpool are set to loan Sheyi Ojo to Cardiff for the duration of the 2020-21 season.
According to the Liverpool Echo, the 23-year-old will be sent out on loan for the seventh time in his Reds career after slipping further down the pecking order at Anfield.
Nottingham Forest are also interested in Ojo, but Liverpool and the player himself both view Cardiff as the best place for him to continue his development.
Inter determined to sign Kante
Inter are determined to sign N'Golo Kante from Chelsea during the summer transfer window - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Nerazzurri are ready to sell Joao Mario, Ivan Perisic and Dalbert Henrique in order to fund a swoop for the French midfielder, who is currently valued at £60 million ($79m).
Inter boss is eager to reunite with Kante at San Siro, having worked with the 29-year-old at Chelsea between 2016 and 2018.
Sunderland and Dynamo battling for Bajamich
Instituto forward Mateo Bajamich is attracting interest from Sunderland and MLS outfit Houston Dynamo.
The Black Cats have offered £500,000 for the 21-year-old, according to the Sunderland Echo.
While Houston have made a similar bid, based on reports out of Argentina.
Chelsea sign teenage goalkeeper Sharman-Lowe
Chelsea have struck a deal with League One club Burton Albion to sign 17-year-old goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe.
The England Under-19 international joins the Blues for an undisclosed fee but will remain at Burton on a season-long loan.
Sharman-Lowe joined the Brewers in 2017 from Leicester and enjoyed a breakout 2019-20 campaign as he was called up to Burton's first-team and attracted the attention of England's youth scouts.
West Ham fall short with Tarkowski bid
West Ham will have to nearly double their first offer for Burnley defender James Tarkowski, reports The Sun.
The Hammers reportedly bidded around £27 million ($35m)for the Englishman but Burnley believes he is worth considerably more than that.
Leicester City and Crystal Palace have also shown interest in Tarkowski.
Coutinho to remain at Barcelona
Ronald Koeman has told Barcelona he wants Philippe Coutinho to stay at the club this season, claims Marca.
Coutinho returns to Camp Nou after a successful loan stint with Bayern Munich and will stay put unless a club is willing to pay a huge sum to sign him permanently.
Frankfurt circling for Aussie Hrustic
Australian midfielder Ajdin Hrustic has emerged as a target for Eintracht Frankfurt, according to Kicker.
Hrustic is currently playing for Eredivisie outfit FC Groningen and has made three appearances for the Socceroos.
No offers yet for Bale
Real Madrid haven't received any offers for Gareth Bale this summer, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Wales star recently admitted he's keen to leave the club but no suitors are yet to come forward.
Jose Mourinho would like to sign him at Tottenham but doesn't have the money to spend on a potential transfer fee nor his high wages.
Chelsea closing in on Mendy
The Blues' signing spree is set to continue
I'm hearing that Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy could be the next big arrival at Chelsea as talks reach a crucial stage... but he is not their only goalkeeper option this summer #CFC pic.twitter.com/0H8TG11NNm— Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) September 5, 2020
PSG considering Choupo-Moting extension
Paris Saint-Germain are likely to hand striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting a contract extension, reports Telefoot.
Both club and player are confident of agreeing a new deal with the 31-year-old currently a free agent after his last contract expired at the end of July.
Fulham set to sign Aina
Ola Aina is set to join Fulham on loan with buy option from Torino. Agreement reached and here-we-go 🤝⚪️ @DiMarzio @SkySport #FulhamFC #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2020
PSG were tempted to make Messi move
Paris Saint-Germain's interest was piqued when Lionel Messi declared his intention to leave Barcelona, sporting director Leonardo has admitted.
The Argentina star sent shockwaves around world football when he declared his intention to leave the Spanish club for free this summer, though the Blaugrana insisted any buyers would have to match his €700 million release clause.
But Messi revealed to Goal this week that he will remain at the club because he does not want to fight the Catalan giants in court.