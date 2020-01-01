Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter in talks with Manchester United for Young

Inter in talks with Man Utd for Young
The veteran full-back has reached the final six months of his deal at Old Trafford
Inter are in talks with Manchester United over a move for Ashley Young, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Serie A leaders view the 34-year-old full-back as a versatile depth piece as they look to win the Scudetto for the first time in 10 years.
Young has reached the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford, and Inter are willing to offer him an 18-month deal to take him through the end of next season.
Juventus set to land France youth full-back Ntenda
Juventus are closing in on the signing of Nantes and France youth international full-back Jean-Claude Ntenda, sources tell Goal.
The 17-year-old has yet to debut for the Nantes senior side but has impressed with youth sides for club and country.
Ntenda would likely join up with Juve's youth team to begin his career in Italy.
Cutrone in talks with Fiorentina over Serie A return
Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone is in talks with Fiorentina over a quick return to Italy, according to the Daily Mail.
The 22-year-old striker only joined Wolves in the summer from AC Milan but has started just three Premier League matches so far, scoring two goals.
Cutrone has not featured for Wolves in recent games, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo admitting he could leave the club in January.
Three Premier League sides chase Amiens defender Gouano
Watford, Newcastle and West Ham are all looking to make a January move for Amiens defender Prince Gouano, according to Le10Sport.
The 26-year-old, who played in England previously with Bolton in 2015-16, has 18 months remaining on his deal with the Ligue 1 side.
Gouano has been capped by France at various youth levels but has yet to make a senior appearance.
Juventus to make €10m offer for Barca full-back Miranda
Juventus are set to make an offer of €10 million (£8.5m/$11m) plus €5m in add-ons for Barcelona full-back Juan Miranda, reports Sport.
Miranda is in the first season of a two-year loan at Schalke, but the 19-year-old has played sparingly with the Bundesliga side thus far.
After attempting to sign Miranda in the summer, Juve are now set to return with another offer in January.