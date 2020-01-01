Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus want to swap Ronaldo for Neymar

Ronaldo/Neymar split 2020
Juventus eager to swap Ronaldo for Neymar

2020-11-10T23:55:41Z

Two superstars, one stunning proposition

Juventus are hoping to agree a swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain that would see Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar go in the opposite direction next season. 

TuttoMercatoWeb claim such a deal is on the cards with both players on similar contracts and renewals at their current clubs unlikely.

Ronaldo is contracted to Juventus until 2022 and the Turin giants want to cash in before he could leave for free. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus, Champions League 2020-21
Pochettino among Athletic Club targets

2020-11-10T23:40:25Z

La Liga side Athletic Club have shortlisted Mauricio Pochettino as a managerial target, claims Marca

The former Tottenham coach is one of three options for the Spanish club with Ernesto Valverde and Marcelino also in contention. 

Greenwood's attitude key to new Man Utd contract

2020-11-10T23:15:56Z

Mason Greenwood has been told to improve his attitude if he wants to be handed a new and improved deal at Manchester United, reports the Daily Star

United chiefs are reportedly stalling on a new deal as they worry about the young attacker's recent behaviour and call on the 19-year-old to show his desire to be a professional. 

Barca's embarrassing Neymar miscalculation

2020-11-10T23:05:07Z

The La Liga giants now want their money back

Barcelona are seeking €10 million ($12m) back from Neymar after overpaying the Brazilian star, reports El Mundo

It's claimed the Catalan giants made a significant tax error that saw Neymar paid more than what he was entitled to while he was contracted to the club. 

Neymar PSG Dijon Ligue 1 24102020
