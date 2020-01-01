Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund in no hurry to sell Sancho

Real Salt Lake make record Savarino sale
#RSL has agreed to transfer forward Jefferson Savarino to Atlético Mineiro in Brazil’s Serie A for a club-record transfer fee.— Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) February 8, 2020
Inter Miami nearing Pizarro capture
Zidane unhappy with Bale again
Wales star nearing Real Madrid exit
Zinedine Zidane is unhappy with the manner in which Gareth Bale is training and has hence not picked him lately, according to Marca.
The Real Madrid boss does not believe the Wales star is training with enough intensity.
Bale's future at the Bernabeu looks as complicated as ever, though he has never expressed a wish to leave.
Willian Jose is Barcelona's main target
Barca line up new attacker
Bereft of attacking options following injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona will seek to sign Willian Jose from Real Sociedad, Marca reports.
Once the duration of Dembele's injury-enforced absence is made clear, they will be granted permission to sign a Spain-based player and they have targeted the 28-year-old Brazilian, whose release clause is €70 million (£59m/$77m) - a potential stumbling block for the deal.
Chelsea youngsters set to sign on
Chelsea youth team players Tino Anjorin and Ian Maatsen will sign professional terms with the club, the Daily Mail reports.
The pair are considered to be big propsects at Stamford Bridge, with the former a midfielder and the latter a defender.
Both made their debuts in the 7-1 Carabao Cup win over Grimsby.
Dortmund in no hurry to sell Sancho
BVB to take their time over selling England ace
Borussia Dortmund are not going to rush any sale of Jadon Sancho in the summer, 90Min reports.
The England man is set to leave BVB, with Manchester United and Chelsea interested, but the Bundesliga side will not hurry through any deal, aware that a strong performance at Euro 2020 could see his price rocket.
Toronto confirm Piatti signing
There's a new Piatti in town 🇦🇷@p_piatti | #TFCLive— Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) February 7, 2020