Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Atletico aiming to beat Juventus to Suarez

Leeds confirm Bielsa stay
Marcelo Bielsa said in his press conference yesterday that he had signed a new one-year deal to remain in charge of Leeds this campaign - and that has now been confirmed by the club.
The Argentine veteran is a hugely popular figure at Elland Road, having led Leeds back to the Premier League last season after a 16-year absence.
‘Liverpool will get deal done for special Thiago’
Liverpool “will get Thiago done”, Jamie Redknapp has boldly claimed, with the Reds expected to tie up a deal with Bayern Munich that will allow them to add a “different level” midfielder to their books.
Redknapp told the Liverpool Echo: "I have a feeling Liverpool will get Thiago done. He’s a very special player."
Spurs struggling to meet Milik asking price
Tottenham are, according to the Evening Standard, being priced out of a move for Arkadiusz Milik.
Jose Mourinho is keen on the Napoli striker, but his €30 million (£28m/$36m) asking price is proving to be a sticking point.
Man Utd confident on more deals
Manchester United are, according to Forbes, confident that they will get more deals over the line before the next deadline passes on October 5.
Donny van de Beek is the only man to have been snapped up by the Red Devils in the current window, but the likes of Jadon Sancho continue to be chased down.
Atletico aiming to beat Juventus to Suarez
Liga giants join the race for Barcelona striker
Atletico Madrid have entered the race for Luis Suarez, claims Deportes Cuatro, with the Liga giants looking to beat Juventus to the Uruguayan's signature.
The Barcelona striker appeared destined to head for Turin this summer, but he may now be offered the chance to remain in Spain - an opportunity that is said to appeal to the South American.
Atletico make Cavani a top target
Snapping up Edinson Cavani has become a top priority for Atletico Madrid, reports El Chiringuito TV.
The Uruguayan frontman is currently a free agent after severing ties with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.
‘New Barcelona contract for Messi would be no surprise’
Lionel Messi completing his turnaround at Barcelona and signing a new contract with the Liga giants would come as no surprise to Blaugrana legend Rivaldo.
The Brazilian has told Betfair: “He loves Barcelona, and nowadays players are fit enough to prolong their careers at the highest level, so I can see Messi playing for them until he's 38 years old.”
Nuno set to sign new Wolves deal
Wolves boss Nuno is, according to the Daily Mail, set to sign a new three-year contract.
The Portuguese has impressed during his time at Porto and will see his efforts rewarded with fresh terms.
Barca set to sanction Semedo sale
Fred states ‘desire’ to stay at Man Utd
Fred has stated his “desire” to stay at Manchester United, with the Brazilian midfielder welcoming the £35 million ($46m) arrival of Donny van de Beek.
He has told FourFourTwo: "I don’t want to leave. As I’ve always said, I want to be an important player and win trophies for this club."
West Ham to terminate Wilshere's contract
West Ham are ready to rip up Jack Wilshere's contract, according to talkSPORT.
The former Arsenal midfielder has one year left on his deal with the Hammers, but injury struggles have continued to hold him back and he will now be released.
Auba to sign three-year Arsenal deal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to sign a three-year contract with Arsenal, claims Sky Sports.
The Gabonese striker has kept the Gunners waiting on fresh terms, after entering the final 12 months of his current deal, but is now ready to put pen to paper.
Big changes at Chelsea...
Drinkwater desperate to leave Chelsea
Danny Drinkwater is determined to force through a move away from Chelsea.
The midfielder wasn't handed a squad number for the coming season after a troubled few years that has included loan stints with Aston Villa and Burnely.
Drinkwater is determined to turn his career around and believes a fresh start elsewhere is exactly what he needs.
Irvine ready to leave England after Hull exit
Former Hull City midfielder Jackson Irvine is contemplating leaving England after not playing for six months.
The Australian international was released by Hull in June and has struggled to find his next club.
"It's looking like I'm definitely going to have to broaden those horizons and think about leaving the UK for the first time in 10 years," Irvine told AAP.
"I'm not ruling out staying in England either but with everything that's going on, you definitely have to be open to new experiences and trying something different."
Vidal set to join Inter, Godin to leave
Inter are still convinced they’re gonna sign Arturo Vidal from Barça on next few days. ‘Just a matter of time’ - Antonio Conte is waiting for him.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2020
Diego Godin is out from the project and will leave the club, Inter are ready to sign Matteo Darmian from Parma. ⚫️🔵 @SkySport #Inter
Tuchel denies PSG move for Guendouzi
Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuhcel has shut down reports his side might be trying to sign Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.
“No, that will not happen," Tuchel said about the rumoured move after a 1-0 loss to Lens on Thursday.
Brentford knock back Arsenal on Raya
Arsenal have been rebuffed by Brentford in an attempt to land David Raya, according to the player's agent, via Sport.
However, the goalkeeper remains hopeful of a Premier League move, with the Gunners a likely destination.
Brentford reached the play-off final last season and their failure to earn promotion from the Championship has seen several key faces linked with the door.
Giroud set for Juve move
Chelsea man to end Premier League stay
Olivier Giroud looks set to wave farewell to English football, with the Chelsea striker having agreed provisional contract with Juventus, per Sky Sports Italia.
The France international and World Cup winner has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge, having arrived from rivals Arsenal in January 2018.
Since he arrived in London in 2012, the 33-year-old has enjoyed prolific success, with four FA Cup triumphs and a Europa League title to his name between the two clubs.
Puel keen to keep Fofana
Former Leicester City boss Claude Puel is reluctant to let Wesley Fofana depart Saint-Etienne for new pastures as the Foxes continue to circle, says Le10Sport.
The Premier League outfit have a keen interest in the centre-back and wish to bring him to the King Power Stadium.
But Puel does not wish to let his young talent go to his old club as he prepares for a Ligue 1 campaign where they will look to push on from last season's cup final appearance.
Chelsea rebuff Inter swap deal for Kante
Chelsea have turned down a bid from Inter for N’Golo Kante. which included Marcelo Brozovic in a part-swap deal, says The Guardian.
In addition, the Blues have also informed the Serie A club that they will not accept Christian Eriksen in part-exchange either.
Kante has caught the eye of several clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, while former Tottenham man Eriksen looks to possibly be on the way out of San Siro less than a year after his arrival.
Maitland-Niles mulls Arsenal future
Ainsley Maitland-Niles will prioritise first team football as he looks to clarify his future at Arsenal, claims the Mail.
The newly-minted England international is not guarenteed starting minutes under Mikel Arteta this season.
As such, he could leave his boyhood club in search of the game time he desires elsewhere, with Wolves thought to be weighing an improved offer for him.