Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd plan triple summer swoop

' signing of Aaron Ramsey has been hailed as a "great coup" by former star Franco Baresi , who doesn't see the man having any issues in adapting to life in Italy.

Ramsey is set to end an 11-year stay with the Gunners and make the switch to the champions when his contract expires in this summer. The midfielder has agreed a four-year contract with the Italian outfit and will team up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci with the Italian champions.

"I've seen him play. He's obviously a great player," Baresi told the BBC.

"I think Juve has really landed a great coup there and I'm sure he'll be able to adapt to Italian football."

