Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd still keen on £50m Grealish

Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed that he was close to sealing a deal with , but the move fell apart after the Ghanian star was given a short window to make a decision.

Boateng is currently with Turkish side on loan after departing Serie A club in January.

Prior to that, he spent the tail end of the 2018-19 campaign at , where he made four appearances for the La Liga powerhouse as part of a brief loan spell away from .

Read the full story here on Goal!