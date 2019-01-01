Ndombele to have Spurs medical
Tanguay Ndombele is expected to have a medical on Tuesday ahead of a possible £65m record move to Tottenham, according to the Daily Mail.
Ndombele has agreed a five-year contract with Spurs and will move on an initial £56.5m fee, with another £8.5m possible through add ons.
The Lyon midfielder has now arrived in London in order to undergo the final steps to complete the move.
Arsenal plan raid for £12m Bowen
Arsenal are readying a move for 22-year-old Hull striker Jarrod Bowen, who can be had for £12 million ($15m) reports the Sun.
Bowen has been on the Gunnars radar since January, and they have come away impressed with him after the Hull man netted 22 times last season.
Tottenham were also watching Bowen, but have yet to make an official approach.
Jenkinson a possible Wan-Bissaka replacement
Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson is seen at Crystal Palace as a potential replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to the Sun.
Jenkinson could be had for a fee of around £5 million ($6m) and Palace manager Roy Hodgson is a fan of the former England international, who he capped in 2012.
Arsenal are hoping to raise funds to sign Wilfried Zaha, who Unai Emery has made his priority this summer.
Man Utd ready Longstaff offer
Manchester United are preparing to make their first approach for Newcastle's Sean Longstaff this week, according to the Telegraph.
United are working on a single transfer at a time this summer, so after securing Aaron Wan-Bissaka's signature, they have turned to the £25 million ($32m) Longstaff.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to land another signing before the club heads on their pre-season tour in Australia and Asia.
Inter resume pursuit of Lukaku
The Serie A club is hoping for a two-year loan with a €70m purchase option
Inter are ready to resume the chase to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku in hopes of securing loan for the Belgian, according to Gianlucadimarzio.com.
The Serie A club are hoping to secure Lukaku on a two-year loan arrangement, with a forced purchase option of €70 million (£63m/$79m).
Inter want to set up a meeting with United in order to hammer out an agreement.
Arsenal offered Fekir for £30m
The Gunners could secure the services of the playmaker for half the price Liverpool nearly paid last summer
Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir for £30 million ($38m), according to the Mirror.
The Gunners have made an offer for Wilfried Zaha, but are unlikely to secure his services unless Crystal Palace can be convinced to substantially cut their price.
Fekir nearly moved to Liverpool for twice that price, only for the deal to fall apart due to medicals, and is unhappy over how that move broke down.
Lampard agrees to Chelsea return
Frank Lampard has agreed on a contract at Stamford Bridge and an announcement by Chelsea is thought to be imminent after Derby County allowed him to skip the first day of pre-season to complete the deal.
Chelsea will buy out the last two years of Lampard's Rams contract at the cost of £4m ($5.06m) to replace their former head coach Maurizio Sarri, who joined Juventus a fortnight ago in a deal worth upwards of £5m ($6.32m).
The 41-year-old returns to the club where spent 13 years, scoring 211 goals in 649 games in what is the most successful era in the club's history.