Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland tops Messi as Man City priority

Howe eyes Cook reunion at Celtic
Eddie Howe will look to secure an immediate reunion with Bournemouth captain Steve Cook if he takes charge at Celtic, claims The Sun.
The Cherries skipper was an important performer for the manager during their time together at the club, and was a member of the club's 2015 Championship-winning team.
Having spent the majority of his career on the south coast, a trip to Scotland would be a change of pace, but Howe would view him as a crucial part of the jigsaw he is building there if he were to come.
Haaland tops Messi as Man City priority (The Mirror)
Argentine drops down Etihad Stadium wishlist
Manchester City have dropped the capture of Lionel Messi down their priority list, with Pep Guardiola now favouring a move for Erling Haaland above the Argentine, claims The Mirror.
The veteran forward had long been linked with a reunion with his former Barcelona manager following last summer's protracted no-exit saga, with the Premier League outfit one of two feasible destinations alongside Paris Saint-Germain.
Now however, with talk that Messi may yet remain at Camp Nou, City have moved to make Leeds-born Norway star Haaland their first choice, as the youngster looks set to exit Borussia Dortmund imminently.
Mata to land Man Utd extension
Juan Mata is set to be handed a surprise Manchester United extension despite limited minutes under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports the Daily Star.
The Spaniard, a World Cup winner as well as a Champions League victor with Chelsea, arrived at Old Trafford in 2014, where he has emerged as a dependable option on and off the bench.
But he has slowly been phased out under Solskjaer, which makes news of a further one-year deal something of a surprise.
De Gea set for pricey Man Utd exit (The Mirror)
Spain star will get major payout if moved on
Manchester United will be forced to hand David de Gea a bumper payoff as the Red Devils look to offload their long-term shot-stopper this summer, says The Mirror.
The Premier League outfit are poised to part ways with the Spain international - one of the club's most long-standing and impressive performers in the post-Alex Ferguson era - as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares to make Dean Henderson his first choice.
But De Gea's eye-watering wages means that he will receive an impressive payout if he goes, particularly with two years still left to run on his current deal.
Juve look to offload Dybala
Juventus will look to secure an exchange deal for Paulo Dybala after left feeling 'betrayed' by his recent string of controversies, claims the Daily Mail.
The Argentine joined in 2015 from Palermo and has been named in the Serie A Team of the Year four of the past five seasons.
But now his time looks to have run out in Turin, and the Bianconeri are keen to offload him for a profit before his contract expires.
Man City eye up Gudmundsson
Manchester City will look to beat out a host of European rivals in order to secure the capture of youngster Gabriel Gudmundsson from Groningen, claims Todo Fichajes.
The 21-year-old is viewed as a reserve reinforcement for the Blues' left flank by Pep Guardiola and the lure of a move to the high-flying Premier League outfit could be too much for the Swedish youth star to turn down.
Napoli, RB Leipzig, Anderlecht and Atalanta are all also in the hunt however, though City are thought to be ahead of the pack.