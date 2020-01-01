Transfer news and rumours LIVE: D.C. United leading race for Ozil

Governing body FIFA have been asked to rule on Leipzig's compensation claim after the failed transfer of Jean-Kevin Augustin to Leeds, reports The Athletic.

Leeds signed the French striker on loan from Leipzig last season, with the player to complete an £18m move to the English club if they were promoted to the Premier League before a certain date in June.

But the Covid-19-enforced break saw Leeds promoted after this date, with the now-Premier League side claiming the agreement is defunct because of this fact.