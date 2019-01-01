Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Premier League giants fight for Ziyech

Allegri promises Juventus stay
Massimiliano Allegri set his sights on building a better Juventus after reasserting his intention to remain in charge of the freshly minted Serie A champions.
Juve secured an eighth straight Scudetto and fifth in succession under head coach Allegri with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Fiorentina on Saturday.
And despite rumours he might leave the club at the end of the term following Champions League disappointment, Allegri insists he plans on remaining with the Serie A champions.
Man City chase 'New Messi' Almada
Manchester City have made Velez Sarsfield wonderkid Thiago Almada a £20 million ($26m) transfer target, claims the Sun.
Almada, 17, has been a regular first-teamer for the Argentine side this season and also starred in his nation's South American Under-20 Championship campaign at the start of 2019.
To dodge a possible transfer ban, City could opt to sign him through feeder club Girona and complete the deal when the sanction is complete.
Solskjaer: Man Utd rebuild will take years
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confessed that Manchester United are in the middle of a rebuild that will take years to complete.
Solskjaer was named United's permanent manager in March after initially impressing following his appointment on an interim basis in December.
But after winning 10 of Solskjaer's first 11 games in charge, United have recently come back to earth by losing five of their past seven matches and the manager thinks it may take multiple windows to get the squad where it needs to be.
Napoli priced out of Trippier deal
Napoli fear that they will not be able to afford Tottenham's asking price for Kieran Trippier, claims the Sun.
The Italian side have been in touch with their north London counterparts over the right-back, who could be allowed to leave this summer.
But with three years left on his contract, Spurs are ready to demand a sum more than double than what Napoli are prepared to pay.
Premier League giants fight for Ziyech
Ajax favourite will be available at cut-price rate
Hakim Ziyech's Champions League exploits have led to interest from a host of top Premier League clubs, reports the Mirror.
The Ajax star has been key to the Dutch side's electrifying 2018-19 season, which includes a trip to the Champions League semi-finals thanks to wins over Real Madrid and Juventus.
And the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs are all likely to make a move for the Moroccan, who could be available at the bargain price of £25 million ($32.5m).