Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba set for massive Man Utd offer

Netherlands boss Frank de Boer believes that Memphis Depay's form could improve at Euro 2020 following confirmation of his Barcelona switch.

“We are all looking for an improvement in him,” said De Boer. “And I think, yes, it is a relief that he can concentrate [following the transfer news] as it can take part of your ideas in your head – the distraction of the transfer to Barcelona. So it might give him something extra to perform at the highest level.”