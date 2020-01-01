Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea address Kante speculation

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Chelsea deny Kante reports

2020-10-13T22:55:01Z

The Blues are adamant their World Cup winner is happy

Chelsea have labelled reports N'Golo Kante has fallen out at the club and wants a move to Real Madrid as "total nonsense", reports the Daily Mail 

Le Parisien recently reported that the midfielder is unhappy with his treatment at Stamford Bridge and is eager to secure a transfer to Spain

The Blues, however, have looked to quickly dismiss the speculation. 

Grant set for West Brom move

2020-10-13T22:40:37Z

West Brom are closing in on a deal for Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant, according to Express & Star

Grant is expected to initially move to the Hawthorns on loan with a permanent deal to come at season's end should certain conditions be met. 

Benrahma's West Ham move in doubt

2020-10-13T22:25:17Z

Said Benrahma's move to West Ham is now up in the air with the club set to prioritise a transfer for Josh King instead, reports the Mirror

The Brentford striker was meant to have a medical at West Ham on Wednesday but his current club are preparing themselves for the chance he may stay with "crisis talks" expected in the coming days. 

Premier League clubs have until Friday to sign players from teams in the lower divisions.

Tarashaj leaves Everton

2020-10-13T22:15:44Z

Everton have confirmed the departure of Swiss forward Shani Tarashaj. 

The 25-year-old joined the Toffees in 2016 but never played for the club and was most recently on loan at FC Emmen. 

Tarashaj returned to Everton after one season of a two-year loan at Emmen and was promptly released.