Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye Ter Stegen as Kepa replacement

Schalke consider Krul
Schalke are reportedly considering a move for Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul, according to the Eastern Daily Press.
Norwich are bottom of the Premier League and, should they be relegated, the Canaries may struggle to hold onto their man.
The 31-year-old has played in 27 of Norwich's league games so far this term, impressing despite his side's struggles.
Man City target £80m Skriniar
Manchester City are reportedly lining up a summer move for Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar, according to the Express.
The reigning Premier League champions are reportedly lining up an £80m (€92.5m/$104.4m) bid for the 25-year-old in a bid to imporve their back line.
Star defender Aymeric Laporte has struggled with injury this season, forcing holding midfielders Fernandinho and Rodri to fill in at centre-back.
Henderson on Chelsea's radar
Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson - on loan from Manchester United - is reportedly on Chelsea's radar, according to the Mirror.
The Blues remain on the lookout for a potential replacement for struggling shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Henderson is viewed as an option.
If the Red Devils do not plan to use him, then the Englishman could push a move through with just two years remaining on his contract.
Guardiola insists Man City will not look to make 'trophy' signings
Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City will look for 'the right' players rather than simply making 'trophy' signings, according to the Mirror.
City have spent the most money of any Premier League side in the last five years, but do not have an individual in the top 20 most expensive signings, with record arrival Rodri ranking 23rd.
He did not rule out the possibility of the club splashing out on one player, however.
Abraham rejects Chelsea contract offer
Tammy Abraham has rejected Chelsea's latest contract offer, according to the Mirror.
The striker is holding out for a dramatic wage increase, similar to the one handed to team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi.
However, Abraham has two years left on his current deal and the Blues have time to negotiate with the 22-year-old.
Man Utd hand Matic a new deal
Manchester United are reportedly set to hand midfielder Nemanja Matic a new contract, according to the Manchester Evening News.
The 31-year-old has a one-year extension clause in his current deal that can be triggered, but Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that a new deal has been drawn up.
The Serbian has previously been linked with a move to Italy - with former Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte thought to be keen to work with Matic again at Inter - but the player looks set to stay put.
Ter Stegen tops star-studded Kepa replacement shortlist for Chelsea
The Blues are hoping for an opportunity to replace their struggling shot-stopper with the German
Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the hopes of landing him as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to the Express.
Ajax's Andre Onana and AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma are also being explored as more realistic options, but a reported falling out between Ter Stegen and Lionel Messi could mean the German is unexpectedly available.
Kepa is rumoured to be of interest to Real Madrid, who tried and failed to sign him from Athletic Club before the Blues landed the goalkeeper for a world-record fee.
Telles interests Chelsea and Leicester
Both Chelsea and Leicester City are considering a bid for Porto defender Alex Telles.
The left-back would be a replacement for Marcos Alonso at Chelsea, who is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.
But Leicester are also interested in signing the Brazilian, according to A Bola, though the Premier League clubs would have to meet his €40m (£34m/$44m) release clause.