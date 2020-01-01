Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to stick by Solskjaer - even if they lose to City

Former president Ramon Calderon believes Zinedine Zidane will keep his job despite growing pressure on the Frenchman.

The 48-year-old is in a less than secure position after guiding Madrid to fourth in the table after 11 matches of the 2020-21 season, while Los Blancos stumbled into the last 16 of the .

The win over on Wednesday night that took Madrid into the knockout stages may have saved Zidane, and Calderon doesn't think Mauricio Pochettino will be taking over from him just yet.

He told talkSPORT: "What he [Pochettino] did up to now, he was one of the top coaches in the world. So he can be coaching any team. I’m sure Zidane will be here, I think he deserves it. For sure this season, Zidane will be on the bench and let’s see.

"Pochettino, good luck, I’m sure any club would be looking for him."

