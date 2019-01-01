Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho turns down Lyon

president Peter Croonen has confirmed asked for information on Sander Berge.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, Croonen said that the 21-year-old, who played in the 0-0 draw with Napoli on October 2, has drawn interest from the Italian side.

“Napoli have very good directors who really appreciate our players and asked for information on our Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge,” Croonen told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“I think the figures that have been mentioned in the media, around €20-25m, represents a fair valuation.”