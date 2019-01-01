Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal look to hijack Man Utd's Meunier move

are understood to have made enquiries about the availability of Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to Tutto Mercato Web.

The 20-year-old has already been talked up as a future European great between the posts, and with Petr Cech set to retire after Wednesday's final, Gunners boss Unai Emery is keen to take Donnarumma to the Emirates Stadium - even if it means parting with a large chunk of his transfer kitty.