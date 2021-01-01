Live Blog

Messi to PSG LIVE: Argentina star's official unveiling & press conference

Lionel Messi has completed a sensational move to the French giants - follow the unveiling and press conference LIVE!

Updated
Leo Messi #30 - yes or no? 🤔

2021-08-11T08:54:47Z

Neymar has the No. 10 so Messi will wear No. 30 at PSG.

Will you be wearing one this season?

So it actually happened! 😳

2021-08-11T08:50:00Z

Lionel Messi has joined Paris Saint-Germain!

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner brought his magical time at Barcelona to an emotional end, but a new chapter is set to begin in France.

He will be officially unveiled and speak to the media today. You can watch it all in the video above.

Stick with Goal for all the latest from Paris as it happens!