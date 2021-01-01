Messi to PSG LIVE: Argentina star's official unveiling & press conference

Leo Messi #30 - yes or no? 🤔
Neymar has the No. 10 so Messi will wear No. 30 at PSG.
So it actually happened! 😳
Lionel Messi has joined Paris Saint-Germain!
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner brought his magical time at Barcelona to an emotional end, but a new chapter is set to begin in France.
