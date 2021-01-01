OFFSIDE! Sanchez denied ❌
Inter have had the ball in the back of the net, but Alexis Sanchez's goal is ruled out after the attacker was deemed to have been offside.
Earlier Christian Eriksen was denied by a great save by Cagliari goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.
Inter are well on top, but it's still 0-0.
Still scoreless at San Siro
No joy for Inter yet, but it is early.
No way through a compact Cagliari defence thus far...
#InterCagliari 0️⃣-0️⃣
Here's how Serie A is looking
Juventus 🆚 Genoa
Inter can take another step towards the Serie A title today
Burnley vs Newcastle United teams
Newcastle United take on Burnley at Turf Moor at noon, in the first Premier League game of the day.
Here are the two teams:
Burnley XI: Peacock-Farrell, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Wood, Vydra.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton, Gayle.
The warm-ups are done 💨
Just under 15 minutes until kick-off at San Siro.
The boys have arrived
#InterCagliari
Big Rom
Romelu Lukaku has been in sensational form for Inter this season and will be the man they look to for a goal today.
The former Manchester United striker has scored 21 goals in 29 Serie A appearances this season and is on course to break his tally of 23 from last season.
Inter closing in on Scudetto
Inter are close to ending Juventus' hegemony in Serie A with Antonio Conte's side the runaway leaders at the top of the table.
Victory over Cagliari today would restore an 11-point advantage over second-place AC Milan and the odds are heavily in their favour as they come into the match on the back of a 10-game unbeaten streak.
The Nerazzurri won the previous game against Cagliari back in December, beating the Sardinians 3-1 thanks to goals from Nicolo Barella, Danilo D'Ambrosio and, of course, that man Romelu Lukaku.
They'll be hoping for a repeat performance at San Siro today.
First up: Inter vs Cagliari
Here are the teams!
Inter XI: Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni, Darmian, Sensi, Brozovic, Eriksen, Young, Lukaku, Sanchez.
Cagliari XI: Vicario, Rugani, Godin, Carboni, Zappa, Marin, Nainggolan, Duncan, Nandez, J. Pedro, Pavoletti.
The general checking out today's battlefield
#InterCagliari
Which games are on today?
It's an action-packed Sunday of football...
There are plenty of games to look forward to today and we'll be there all the way.
Here are some of the highlights:
11:30am - Inter v Cagliari
12 noon - Burnley v Newcastle United
2pm - Juventus v Genoa
2:05pm - West Ham v Leicester City
4:30pm - Tottenham v Manchester United
7pm - Sheffield United v Arsenal
8pm - Real Betis v Atletico Madrid
All times UK
It's matchday!
Hello! It's another matchday and Goal will be bringing you all the latest from the biggest games across the day.
Stay with us for all the goals, incidents and happenings from the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and more.