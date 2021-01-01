Matchday LIVE: Netherlands face Czech Republic, Belgium take on Portugal

A report by Dutch news outlet Nu claimed today that UEFA has banned any rainbow flags from the fan zone in Budapest.

But the governing body has denied such claims in a tweet, saying: "Contrary to some reports in Dutch media, UEFA would like to clarify that it has not banned any rainbow-coloured symbols from the fan zone in Budapest, which is under the responsibility of the local authorities. UEFA would very much welcome any such symbol into the fan zone.

"UEFA today informed the Hungarian Football Federation that rainbow-coloured symbols are not political and in line with UEFA’s #EqualGame campaign, which fights against all discrimination, including against the LGBTQI+ community, such flags will be allowed into the stadium."