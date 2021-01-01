Matchday LIVE: Manchester City take on Newcastle

Team news: Newcastle vs Manchester City
2021-05-14T18:07:04Z
To give you a feel about the sheer grandeur of this game, Scott Carson is starting in goal for the Citizens.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Dummett, Krafth, Ritchie, Willock, Shelvey, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton
Man City XI: Carson, Walker, Garcia, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Torres, Sterling, Jesus
Newcastle 🆚 Man City— Goal (@goal) May 14, 2021
What's your prediction? 🤔#NEWMCI pic.twitter.com/mvpUjS9a9X
Hello, and welcome to today's liveblog 👋
2021-05-14T18:02:33Z
We'll be covering Manchester City's clash with Newcastle today, who have of course already been crowned Premier League champions.
Team news to come shortly!