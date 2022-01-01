Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man City host Chelsea as Man Utd, PSG & Juventus also in action

Join us for live updates as City look to extend their lead at the top, while Manchester United and PSG are also in action later in the day

Updated
Comments (0)
Malang Sarr Jack Grealish Chelsea Man City 2021-22
Getty Images

Kepa rescues Chelsea's bacon

2022-01-15T13:10:00.000Z

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

That should really be the opener to Manchester City - but Jack Grealish is outmatched by Kepa to save Chelsea's place in this game!

With half-time fast approaching, the Aston Villa man has a perfect chance to put one past the goalkeeper after the visitors have their defence unlocked.

But it is deflected away and arcs just wide of the right post. Superb work from the shotstopper!

Blues feel the heat

2022-01-15T13:05:00.000Z

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

Bide your time

2022-01-15T13:01:00.000Z

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

Deadlock remains intact at Etihad Stadium

2022-01-15T12:55:00.000Z

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

We're halfway through the first half and there's not been too much to shout about so far.

Some of Chelsea's early grunt up front has been parried by City's effective power down the wings, with Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish doing some fine work out wide.

There's no goal yet however, meaning this one remains finely poised.

Will Rashford buck drought today?

2022-01-15T12:45:00.000Z

Villa vs Man Utd

As Manchester City and Chelsea get stuck into each other, several of their England internationals are out to give a good account of themselves.

But on the other side of the city, Marcus Rashford has found it the going tough over the past few months.

Just what does the Three Lions star and all-round champion fellow need to do to get his mojo back?

Visitors flex early muscle

2022-01-15T12:40:00.000Z

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

Like a pendulum

2022-01-15T12:35:00.000Z

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

KO: Man City vs Chelsea

2022-01-15T12:30:00.000Z

First of five PL games underway

It's a loud and proud crowd by the standards of the Etihad Stadium today, as Romelu Lukaku wanders into the centre-circle to begin proceedings.

Both sides take the knee at the whistle - and they we are underway in this absolutely titantic title clash in the Premier League!

The outcome of the 2021-22 race for the crown could hinge on the next few hours.

Gallagher gives Blues further hope

2022-01-15T12:25:00.000Z

Man City vs Chelsea

Regardless of what happens for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea today, at least one of their players will have had a good weekend - even if he is currently pulling on a different shirt across the city.

Conor Gallagher was on the scoresheet for Crystal Palace yesterday in their draw against Brighton, and the Blues loanee looks to be going from strength to strength.

He'll be an astute talent when he returns to the Stamford Bridge fold.

City after ball players at the back?

2022-01-15T12:20:00.000Z

Man City vs Chelsea

Ronaldo to reignite Man Utd's season?

2022-01-15T12:15:00.000Z

Villa vs Man Utd

Once the dust has settled on the blue side of Manchester though, attention will turn to the red, as Manchester United look to turn their faltering campaign around once more.

Ralf Rangnick's start has delivered a stream of unsteady results, but he undoubtedly has some of the best players of their generations at his disposal on their day, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese's homecoming to Old Trafford has been a very mixed bag by his standards, but at the very least he'll continue to be around the game for years to come if he has his way. Can he reignite their fortunes?

Titans set for almighty tussle

2022-01-15T12:10:00.000Z

Man City vs Chelsea

There's nothing quite like a table-topping clash to kick the weekend off, is there?

They don't come more freighted with modern history too. Just over half-a-year ago, Manchester City's march towards a maiden Champions League title came up short at the final hurdle when Chelsea stunned them in Portugal.

Now, the two meet for the second time since that fateful day - and for only the second time as the leading pair in the Premier League too.

Team News: Man City vs Chelsea

2022-01-15T12:05:00.000Z

Ziyech starts, Mount drops to bench

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-01-15T12:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday live blog, thanks for joining us!

You're in for a treat as it's a busy day of match action, featuring some of Europe's biggest sides! 🤩

Stap yourself in, here's the rundown of what's to come...

Time (GMT)

Match

12:30pm

Man City vs Chelsea

2:30pm

FC Koln vs Bayern

5:30pm

Aston Villa vs Man Utd

7:45pm

Juventus vs Udinese

8pm

PSG vs Brest

Antonio Rudiger Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Tottenham Carabao Cup 2021-22
Getty/GOAL