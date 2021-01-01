Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool & Man Utd all in action after Man City beat Wolves

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!

With continental club football packed away until 2022 now, it is that most wonderful time of the year instead - subjectively, of course.

Yes, it is truly the dawn of the hectic Christmas schedule that will seperate the best from the rest. Entire seasons can be lost and won over the next three weeks - and all these teams will know that a slip-up could be fatal to their ambitions.