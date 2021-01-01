Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Bayern vs Barcelona, Man Utd, Chelsea and Juventus in action as Champions League begins

All the goals and latest updates from Tuesday's fixtures in Europe's biggest club competition

Updated
Comments (0)
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2021-22
Getty Images

Teams heading to the pitch

2021-09-14T16:42:12Z

Cue the music: THE CHAMPIONS!

The Premier League's highest-rated player

2021-09-14T16:37:58Z

As he gears up for his Champions League return with Man Utd, Cristiano Ronaldo was also unveiled as the Premier League's top-rated player in FIFA 22.

He's joined by the likes of Harry Kane and Kevin de Bruyne in the league's Best XI in the game this season.

A look at Goal's Champions League Power Rankings

2021-09-14T16:34:37Z

As we near kickoff, it would be a good time to look over Goal's Champions League Power Rankings, where we break down this season's top contenders and pretenders.

Check those out right here!

Aaronson and Adeyemi lead RB Salzburg

2021-09-14T16:27:54Z

RB Salzburg's team is, predictably, very young as they're led by rising stars Karim Adeyemi and Brenden Aaronson.

Adeyemi has been linked to Liverpool in recent weeks while Aaronson recently scored twice for the USMNT in World Cup qualifiers.

USMNT striker Pefok on bench for Young Boys

2021-09-14T16:19:41Z

U.S. men's national team striker Jordan Pefok has been named to the bench by Young Boys.

Pefok, who scored 15 goals for the club last season while on loan before signing permanently this summer, has five goals in seven games for the club this season.

Young Boys starting XI: Von Ballmoos; Hefti, Camara, Lauper, García; Fassnacht, Sierro, Martins Pereira, Aebischer, Ngamaleu; Elia.

Ronaldo starts for Man Utd!

2021-09-14T16:15:36Z

As if there was any doubt...

The Champions League's all-time top scorer is in the lineup for Manchester United as Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second appearances since his return to the club.

He's joined by the likes of Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in the attack, while Donny van de Beek earns a start next to Fred in the midfield.

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-09-14T16:12:01Z

The Champions League is back!

Hello all, and welcome to Goal's matchday coverage of what will certainly be a busy day in the Champions League as the group stage kicks off today.

It all begins with two games on the early slate, with Manchester United facing Young Boys and Sevilla taking on RB Leipzig.

The day's main event comes a bit later, though, as Bayern Munich face Barcelona in a clash of heavyweights. 

Juventus and Chelsea are also in action, facing Malmo and Zenit, respectively, while Lille's clash with Wolfsburg, Villarreal's clash with Atalanta and Benfica's visit to Dynamo Kiev round out the schedule.

 