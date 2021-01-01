Matchday LIVE: Atletico & Real Madrid in action as La Liga title race goes to the wire

GOAL: Madrid 0-1 Villarreal
(Yeremi Pino, 20)
But arguably bigger disaster for Madrid now!
Gerard Moreno has absolutely done Los Blancos with that touch there, vaulting a ball over a defence stretched out like scrambled egg, and he has made them pay.
Yeremi Pino is there in the box, near the penalty spot, and though Thibaut Courtois gets a glove, it is not enough to stop him from finding his mark. It is an absolute gift for Atletico on the other side of the country.
GOAL: Valladolid 1-0 Atletico
(Oscar Plano, 18)
Disaster for Atletico! That is an absolute hammerblow for their title charge!
Marcos de Sousa threads a throughball downfield on the fly, shifting it fast past Atletico's lines, and Oscar Plano locks on to it like the sharpest homing pigeon in the shed.
His finish is all class too, tucked into the back of the net, and he has handed the hosts a lifeline in the fight to stay up - while sticking the knife into Diego Simeone's dreams.
Swans to swoop on Tykes?
Swansea (1) v (0) Barnsley
Elsewhere, there's a big clash brewing in south Wales to decide just who will face Brentford in the Championship play-off final, after the Bees beat out 10-men Bournemouth to seal a spot at Wembley.
Andre Ayew's first-half finish on the road at Oakwell means that Swansea are in the driving seat against Barnsley this evening - but the hosts will know that their place under the arch is far from a done deal.
Rojiblancos kept on toes
Valladolid v Atletico
Toni Villa levels a low strike in towards the Atletico Madrid box, to give a clear reminder that this will be far from an easy task for the Liga leaders on the road.
It's going to be a tougher task than Diego Simeone will have hoped for based on the opening gambits here.
There's no goals yet across the rest of the league. It is as it was at kick-off.
Madrid hit hot form at right time
Madrid v Villarreal
0 - @realmadriden have gone 17 straight games unbeaten in @LaLigaEN (W12 D5), the longest current undefeated streak of any team in the competition, and their best such run without a defeat within the same league campaign since March 2014 under Carlo Ancelotti (W15 D3). Accelerate pic.twitter.com/fR1jkqV6wl— OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 22, 2021
KO: Valladolid v Atletico
And everywhere else!We are underway, for almost the final time this season, in La Liga!
Sociedad, Betis aim for Europa League glory
Celta Vigo v Betis, Osasuna v Sociedad
Just a point splits Real Sociedad and Real Betis, with the latter level with Villarreal, but in sixth through their head-to-head record.
Simple maths means that a win for both sends them to the Europa League next season. A draw or a loss and a win for the Yellow Submarine against Madrid will see one of them compete in the Europa Conference League.
Have a calculator ready, folks, this one may need some maths.
Huesca, Elche bank on final chances
Elche v Athletic Club, Huesca v Valencia
In the case of Valladolid's rivals for the drop however, both have the relative luxury of facing clubs who have absolutely nothing to play for.
Despite silverware this season, Athletic Club will be frustrated with falling short of the European race this term, while Valencia arguably failed to hit their stride like they should have too.
It means both are effectively mid-table fodder for a pair of sides absolutely dedicated to ensuring their survival. If both win however, it will be Huesca who stay up - thanks to a superior head-to-head record with their rivals.
Food for thought...
Valladolid v Atletico
89%- Under Diego Pablo Simeone, @atletienglish have won 89% of their meetings with Valladolid in #LaLiga (8/9). Only vs Elche & Las Palmas (100%) & Osasuna (91%) have they recorded a higher win % in the competition than vs the Pucelanos (min five games). Nervous#AtleticodeMadrid pic.twitter.com/5vQHrocNik— OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 22, 2021
Lewandowski makes history, Bremen relegated
Koln set for play-off after Bundesliga final day
To briefly turn our attention away from La Liga, Robert Lewandowski has broken Gerd Muller's all-time record of goals in a single top-flight season in Germany with the last play of Bayern Munich's 5-2 win over Augsburg today.
It is a rich reward for the Poland striker, one of the game's greatest attackers, and only further enshrines his legacy at the Bavarian giants, who now bid farewell to Hansi Flick.
Werder Bremen meanwhile have been relegated following their 2-4 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach - but Koln will have a chance to save their proverbial bacon against Bochum, Holstein Kiel or Greuther Furth.
Lewandowski smashes all-time Bundesliga goal record
Bayern striker exceeds Muller's one-season haul
4️⃣1️⃣ goals.— Goal (@goal) May 22, 2021
𝔯𝔢𝔠𝔬𝔯𝔡-𝔟𝔯𝔢𝔞𝔨𝔢𝔯.
𝓶𝓪𝓮𝓼𝓽𝓻𝓸. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/E9fWXttITG
Team News: Eibar v Barcelona
⚔️ LINE UP ⚔️#EibarBarça #DenokBatera pic.twitter.com/h66spjxFN6— SD Eibar 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@SDEibarEN) May 22, 2021
Barça XI#EibarBarça— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 22, 2021
💪🟦🟥 pic.twitter.com/QMJHxwJgh7
Messi on the beach in dead rubber
Eibar v Barcelona
A few weeks ago, Ronald Koeman and the Blaugrana remained in a remarkable hunt for La Liga glory - but now their quest is at an end, with third the highest they can finish.
Given that they are assured of Champions League football however, it is perhaps no surprise that Lionel Messi is missing from the matchday squad - though it would undoubtedly be a major anticlimax for him to depart the side he has called home for good without the closure of a farewell here.
Instead, the Argentine has departed to prepare for the Copa America - and will not face already-relegated Eibar today.
Valladolid face final stand
Valladolid v Atletico
On paper, Atletico could arguably not ask for an easier tie than a bottom three side to finish the campaign - but the small wrinkle that Sergio's team could still save themselves from the drop makes it all the more intriguing.
Valladolid sit last-but-one, two points behind Huesca and Elche. If the two sides fail to take points today, than the Blanquivioletas could complete an unlikely escape - at the expense of their visitors' quest for the title.
Yellow Submarine aim for Europa success
Madrid v Villarreal
It couldn't be more juicy than all four sides involved in the two biggest games today having something to play for though, could it?
In the case of Villarreal, a huge few days await. On Wednesday, they will be in Gdansk for the Europa League final against a potentially depleted Manchester United - and could secure Champions League football with their success.
But if they are to fall short, they could miss out on the top two tiers of European football entirely. Right now, they lie seventh - which would send them to the newly-created Europa Conference League, owing to their lesser head-to-head record with Real Betis. A victory here and a slip-up for the latter would vault them into the Europa League for certain.
Team News: Madrid v Villarreal
📋✅ Our starting XI 🆚 @Eng_Villarreal!#RealMadridVillarreal pic.twitter.com/5O7oK6AqWX— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 22, 2021
#RealMadridVillarreal | Here is how the Yellows will line up on @LaLigaEN Matchday 38 against @realmadriden.— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) May 22, 2021
Let's go! 💛💪 pic.twitter.com/FPnTMKlmfV
Team News: Valladolid v Atletico
📋 Our STARTING XI 🆚 @AtletiEnglish.#RealValladolid | #RealValladolidAtleti | @MelendezPatatas pic.twitter.com/bnSec43uE2— Real Valladolid CF EN (@realvalladolidE) May 22, 2021
ATLETI'S STARTING XI ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/qfGxlgLN9O— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 22, 2021
...but Madrid lurk ready
Madrid v Villarreal
There's no side quite like Real Madrid when it comes to snatching the silverware in dramatic circumstances - but even Zinedine Zidane, possibly primed for a second exit from the managerial hotseat at Santiago Bernabeu, will admit that a triumph here would take the biscuit.
They have been second-best to their neighbours this term, have Los Blancos, but they sit on the cusp of a successful defence of their current crown if results go their way today.
You could cut the tension across Spain with a knife.
Atletico awaits...
Valladolid v Atletico
It has been seven years since Diego Simeone confirmed his place in Rojiblancos history by guiding the club to a first league title for almost two decades. Today, he can add a second to his tenure.
All season long, his side - speared by the inspired capture of Luis Suarez and rooted in a firm sense of identity - have looked the team to beat at the top.
Yet their own shortcomings have opened the door to bring this one down to the wire - and they will be distraught if they fall at the final hurdle.
Today's order of play
It all gets underway simultaneously in La Liga, in just under an hour, as the drama goes down to the wire for the title. Atletico Madrid know that victory over relegation-battling Real Valladolid will secure them the title, no matter what else.
But if they draw or lose, victory will hand the crown to Real Madrid, who themselves have to overcome a stern test in the shape of Villarreal, desperate to avoid missing out on the Europa League.
Here's what we've got in store for you today...
Celta Vigo v Real Betis (17:00)
Eibar v Barcelona (17:00)
Elche v Athletic Club (17:00)
Huesca v Valencia (17:00)
Osasuna v Real Sociedad (17:00)
Real Madrid v Villarreal (17:00)
Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid (17:00)
Swansea v Barnsley (18:30)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Good afternoon and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
It's what you've all come to see, isn't it? There's only one battle at the top end of town that anyone cares about today - unless you're a Swansea or Barnsley fan - and it's to decide who will become champions of La Liga.
Atletico Madrid have led the race all season, with Diego Simeone angling for a second domestic crown at Wanda Metropolitano - but slowly and surely, they've given up ground to bitter crosscity rivals Real Madrid across the last few months.
Now Zinedine Zidane's side could snatch the glory and mount a successful defence of their title on the final day of the campaign.
It all comes down to this - and Goal will be with you every step of the way.